Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Announces Positive Progress from Advanced Internal Testing of MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta Platform

Internal Testing Yields Encouraging Results Slightly Above Industry Benchmarks for AI Skin Lesion Analysis Tools

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today provided an update on its ongoing advanced internal beta testing of the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform, following the initial announcement on June 12, 2026, which marked the commencement of structured testing focused on platform stability, workflow optimization, and image consistency.

Industry-standard benchmarks for AI-powered tools in skin lesion analysis and melanoma detection (from various prospective and clinical studies) typically show sensitivity rates in the range of approximately 78-86% and specificity around 75-88%, varying by dataset and methodology.

In its advanced internal testing using controlled and simulated real-world datasets, the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform has demonstrated performance metrics slightly above these established industry benchmarks. These early results highlight improvements in image consistency, workflow efficiency, and preliminary detection accuracy, validating key aspects of the Company's proprietary computer vision and AI-assisted imaging algorithms.

The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform continues to be developed as an image organization and monitoring system intended to support longitudinal skin health tracking and preventative wellness awareness. It remains in beta-stage development, has not received regulatory clearance, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition, nor to replace professional medical advice or evaluation.

"This progress in our internal beta testing is a meaningful step forward and reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation in AI imaging technologies," said CEO Marshall Perkins at Medical Care Technologies. "We are excited by the potential while maintaining a rigorous, iterative development process."

These advancements align with MDCE's diversified technology portfolio, which includes the recently overhauled corporate website at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com offering Vision API services, the high-value sports memorabilia platform at InfiniteAuctions.com (with its major auction featuring hundreds of thousands of dollars in premium items beginning July 1st), and the industry-leading authentication site at www.realgameused.com.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives. The Company is actively developing AI-assisted imaging and computer vision technologies designed to support emerging opportunities across digital health and preventative wellness markets.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding product development, testing activities, future platform capabilities, commercialization opportunities, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-announces-positive-progr-1181640