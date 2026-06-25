Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Showcases Diversified Technology Portfolio with Newly Launched Platforms Across AI Health, Enterprise Vision Solutions, and Collectibles Markets

Diverse Business Units Create Multiple High-Growth Pathways in Digital Health, AI Services, and Revenue-Generating Operations

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today highlighted the strength of its diversified business model following the successful launch and revamp of its corporate and subsidiary websites. By operating across complementary sectors - artificial intelligence imaging, digital wellness, enterprise Vision API services, and high-value collectibles authentication and auctions - the Company is well-positioned with multiple paths to success while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

The newly updated corporate website at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com serves as the hub for the Company's innovative offerings, including Vision API services and advanced web software development solutions. This platform empowers businesses and developers with scalable AI-powered image analysis capabilities, supporting applications in quality assurance, anomaly detection, and intelligent automation.

Subsidiary InfiniteAuctions.com (www.infiniteauctions.com) continues to gain momentum in the high-value sports memorabilia auction space. The platform has already generated over 45,000 organic auction views without marketing spend, and its upcoming major auction - featuring hundreds of thousands of dollars in premium memorabilia - is set to begin on July 1st.

Subsidiary RealGameUsed.com (www.realgameused.com) has introduced the industry's first fully online photo match authentication system. Collectors can now submit items seamlessly through the digital portal, upload required documentation and images, receive instant pricing, and track their orders in real time via a personal console - dramatically improving accessibility and efficiency for memorabilia enthusiasts.

All platforms were developed in-house by Medical Care Technologies, enabling significant cost savings (including the elimination of a previous $200,000+ third-party software lease) and enhanced scalability through proprietary admin consoles and automated customer portals that are already driving new customer acquisition and viral traffic.

"This diversified approach allows us to pursue exciting opportunities in preventive health and AI wellness while generating stable revenue from our collectibles businesses," said CEO, Marshall Perkins III at Medical Care Technologies. "Each division strengthens the others, creating a robust foundation for long-term growth and shareholder value."

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives. The Company is actively developing AI-assisted imaging and computer vision technologies designed to support emerging opportunities across digital health and preventative wellness markets.

About InfiniteAuctions.com InfiniteAuctions.com is a leading online platform for high-value sports memorabilia auctions, offering collectors and consignors a seamless, transparent marketplace experience with advanced in-house software and strong organic traffic.

About RealGameUsed.com RealGameUsed.com specializes in photo match authentication and evaluation of game-used and screen-used memorabilia. The platform leverages extensive reference databases and expert analysis, now enhanced with a fully digital online submission and tracking system that sets a new industry standard for convenience and transparency.

Contact Information Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/ Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com Phone: 1-480-645-0750 Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding product development, testing activities, future platform capabilities, commercialization opportunities, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-showcases-diversified-te-1181634