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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's RealGameUsed.com Launches Revolutionary Online Memorabilia Authentication Platform, First in Industry for Fully Digital Photo Match Submissions

Revolutionary New Website Transforms How Collectors Authenticate Game-Used Memorabilia with Instant Online Submissions and Real-Time Tracking.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Real Game Used (RGU), a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), today announced the launch of its brand new website featuring a brand new online authentication portal for memorabilia collectors. Collectors can now submit items for photo match authentication directly through the portal by uploading titles, details, documentation scans, and item images, receive instant pricing, and track their order status in real time through a personal submission console.

This seamless digital experience eliminates the traditional barriers of mail-in authentication, offering unprecedented convenience and accessibility for sports memorabilia collectors worldwide.

View the amazing new site at https://realgameused.com

For More Information:

Real Game Used LLC. 530 E Hunt Highway Suite 103-225 San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Email: info@realgameused.com | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realgameused/ | Website: www.realgameused.com

About Real Game Used

Real Game Used LLC specializes in photo match authentication and evaluation of game-used and screen-used memorabilia. Leveraging an extensive database of thousands of reference images and videos, combined with expert analysis, the platform delivers trusted authentication that can significantly increase the value of collectibles. The new website represents a major advancement in making professional authentication fast, transparent, and fully digital.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdces-realgameused.com-launches-revolutionary-online-memorabilia-auth-1180126

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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