Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Infinite Auctions to Feature Carmelo Anthony's Photo-Matched Final New York Knicks Game-Worn Jersey in Upcoming Premier Auction

Historic jersey worn during Carmelo Anthony's final game as a member of the New York Knicks heads to auction, offering collectors the opportunity to own one of the most significant game-worn Knicks artifacts to emerge in years.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Infinite Auctions, a leading auction house specializing in elite game-worn sports memorabilia and a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), today announced that it will offer the photo-matched jersey worn by Carmelo Anthony during his final game as a member of the New York Knicks. Worn at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2017, and authenticated by MeiGray, the jersey captures the closing moments of one of the most celebrated player eras in franchise history and stands among the most significant Carmelo Anthony game-worn artifacts ever made available to the collecting public.

Collectors and fans can view the auction preview and register for bidding at:

https://infiniteauctions.com/lots/6a338c744895d64d180035ec

The jersey was worn on April 12, 2017, at Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks' season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers. The jersey has been photo-matched and authenticated by MeiGray, one of the hobby's most respected authorities in game-used memorabilia, confirming its use by Anthony during the first half of the contest.

For Knicks fans, this jersey represents far more than a game-worn uniform. It marks the final on-court appearance of one of the most recognizable and influential players in modern franchise history.

"Carmelo Anthony's impact on New York basketball cannot be overstated," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "This jersey represents the final chapter of one of the most memorable player eras in Knicks history. Opportunities to acquire a photo-matched jersey from a superstar's final game with a franchise are exceptionally rare, and we expect tremendous interest from collectors around the world."

Anthony arrived in New York in 2011 as the centerpiece of one of the most celebrated trades in franchise history and quickly became the face of the Knicks. During his tenure, he earned multiple NBA All-Star selections, captured the NBA scoring title, and helped restore excitement to basketball at Madison Square Garden. His number seven jersey became synonymous with an entire generation of Knicks basketball.

The offered jersey features the iconic white Knicks home design, Anthony's famed number "7," and the franchise's 70th Anniversary patch. The jersey displays characteristics consistent with professional game use and is accompanied by MeiGray authentication documenting its game-worn status.

Final-game jerseys occupy a special category within the sports memorabilia marketplace, often representing defining moments in an athlete's legacy. Combined with photo-matched authentication and direct association to one of the most popular players in Knicks history, the offering stands as one of the most desirable Carmelo Anthony game-worn pieces to reach the public market in recent years.

The jersey will be featured in an upcoming Infinite Auctions event alongside other premier game-worn memorabilia from some of the most iconic names in professional sports.

For additional information, visit www.infiniteauctions.com.

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a leading auction marketplace specializing in game-worn jerseys, championship memorabilia, autographs, and investment-grade sports collectibles. The company serves collectors worldwide by offering authenticated artifacts connected to some of the most significant moments in sports history.

For more information, visit www.infiniteauctions.com.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) is a technology and innovation company focused on artificial intelligence, digital health technologies, consumer applications, and collectible asset marketplaces. Through its subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions, the Company develops technology-driven platforms designed to serve large and growing markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated auction performance, bidder participation, future business initiatives, growth opportunities, product development, strategic plans, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Infinite Auctions LLC. / Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

530 E. Hunt Highway, Suite 103-225

San Tan Valley, AZ. 85143

Phone: (480) 988-5847

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinite-auctions-to-feature-carmelo-anthonys-photo-matched-final-new-1178984