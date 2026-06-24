Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Completes Major Corporate Overhaul with Launch of Three Advanced Websites and In-House Software Platforms

New Corporate Site, InfiniteAuctions.com, and RealGameUsed.com Position MDCE for Scalable Growth in AI, Web Services, and High-Value Memorabilia Markets.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the successful launch of its newly revamped corporate websites and upgraded digital platforms for its subsidiaries, marking a significant leap forward in operational efficiency, cost savings, and customer accessibility.

The new corporate website at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com now offers new Vision API services and comprehensive web software development solutions, expanding the Company's technology offerings to support AI-driven imaging, computer vision, and digital platform needs across industries.

Subsidiary InfiniteAuctions.com (www.infiniteauctions.com) has launched its fully redesigned platform for high-value sports memorabilia auctions. The site has already achieved over 45,000 auction views organically - without any marketing spend - ahead of its next major auction scheduled to begin on July 1st.

Subsidiary RealGameUsed.com (www.realgameused.com) has introduced its brand-new website featuring the industry's first fully online memorabilia authentication system. Collectors can now conveniently submit items for photo match authentication by uploading titles, details, documentation scans, and images directly through the portal, receive instant pricing, and track order status in real time.

All three websites and software were developed in-house by Medical Care Technologies, Inc. The Company also built advanced proprietary admin consoles for both Infinite Auctions and RealGameUsed.com. This replaces the previous leasing arrangement with Simple Auction Site, which had cost over $200,000, and is now expected to reduce annual auction-related costs by up to $20,000. The new automated online customer portals are already driving successful new customer acquisition and generating strong viral traffic.

"By bringing website development and software platforms fully in-house, we have significantly enhanced our scalability while delivering superior user experiences across our core businesses," said a spokesperson for Medical Care Technologies.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives. The Company is actively developing AI-assisted imaging and computer vision technologies designed to support emerging opportunities across digital health and preventative wellness markets.

Contact Information Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/ Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com Phone: 1-480-645-0750 Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding product development, testing activities, future platform capabilities, commercialization opportunities, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-completes-major-corporat-1181522