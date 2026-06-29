Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Infinite Auctions Presents the LeBron James Game Jersey That Cemented His Legacy as the Most Complete Player in NBA History

The Night LeBron Completed His 10th Consecutive 25/5/5 Season - Surpassing Oscar Robertson's Record of 9, with Jordan and Kobe at 8.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Infinite Auctions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), is excited to feature one of the most historically significant LeBron James game-used jerseys ever to hit the auction market. Bidding opens July 1st at https://infiniteauctions.com for the photo-matched Miami Heat away jersey worn by LeBron James on April 12, 2014 - the exact night he completed his record-setting 10th NBA regular season averaging at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, surpassing Oscar Robertson's legendary mark of nine such seasons.

In this final regular-season game played during the 2013-14 campaign, LeBron posted a game-high 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Miami Heat fell to the Atlanta Hawks in a 98-85 contest. The black away jersey - complete with tackle-twill lettering and numbering, NBA Logoman patch, Adidas "2XL" tag with "LENGTH +2" flag, "EVERY PLAYER. EVERY GAME." tag, serial number "MHE 02129," and "4.12.14" handwritten in ink - captures one of the most defining statistical milestones of LeBron's career.

Conclusively photo-matched by MeiGray (NBA/MeiGray LOA MHE02129) and accompanied by an official NBA Letter of Authenticity, this jersey was sourced directly from NBA Auctions in 2014. In the wake of the well-publicized Miami Heat memorabilia heist, legally sourced, fully authenticated LeBron James Miami Heat game-worn memorabilia commands a significant premium among serious collectors and investors.

Why This Jersey is a Must-Have for High-End Collectors and Alternative Asset Investors:

Unparalleled Statistical Dominance : LeBron has achieved the elite 25/5/5 stat line in 20 consecutive seasons - compared to just 8 seasons each for Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant across their entire careers.

Ironclad Authentication : MeiGray photo-match + official NBA Letter of Authenticity from direct NBA Auctions provenance.

Attractive Acquisition Opportunity : Starting bid of $7,500 with a $110,000 Buy It Now option available for the duration of the auction.

Investment-Grade Opportunity : Blue-chip, photo-matched superstar jerseys from milestone games continue to deliver strong appreciation as tangible alternative assets.

Elite Condition: Pristine game-worn attributes from LeBron's dominant Miami Heat era.

Bidding opens July 1st as part of Infinite Auctions' major summer auction featuring hundreds of thousands of dollars in premium sports memorabilia. Register and bid at: https://infiniteauctions.com

"This jersey immortalizes the night LeBron James statistically redefined all-around greatness in the NBA," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "For high-end collectors and investors seeking rare, provenance-rich alternative assets, this record-breaking LeBron James jersey represents a generational opportunity."

About Infinite Auctions InfiniteAuctions.com is a premier online platform specializing in high-value sports memorabilia auctions, delivering transparency, convenience, and exceptional experiences for consignors and collectors worldwide.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives.

Contact Information Infinite Auctions / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Website: https://infiniteauctions.com | https://medicalcaretechnologies.com Email: info@infiniteauctions.com | info@medicalcaretechnologies.com Phone: 1-480-645-0750 Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Infinite Auctions / Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinite-auctions-presents-the-lebron-james-game-jersey-that-cemented-1182187