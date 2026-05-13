Medical Care Technologies Inc.: What's for Dinner? MDCE's Snapshot Recipes Uses AI to Transform Ingredient Photos Into Instant Recipes

Snapshot Recipes surpasses 3,000 combined social followers and 250+ downloads ahead of formal influencer campaign rollout

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced growing early momentum for its AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes (www.snapshotrecipes.app), a next-generation recipe discovery platform designed to help consumers create meals instantly from ingredients they already have at home.

Before launching a formal user-generated content (UGC) influencer campaign, Snapshot Recipes has already surpassed key early milestones, including:

1,000+ Instagram followers

2,000+ TikTok followers

250+ app downloads

Growing consumer engagement through organic social media outreach

Snapshot Recipes was built to simplify meal planning and recipe discovery through multiple AI-powered entry points designed for modern consumers.

Users can:

Take a photo of raw ingredients and instantly receive recipe ideas

Snap a picture of an open refrigerator for AI-generated meal suggestions

Type in any desired dish to generate recipes on demand

Upload a saved food image or social media screenshot to recreate or remix dishes in alternative cuisine styles

Access full nutrition facts

Instantly adjust serving sizes for individuals, families, or gatherings

Save recipes inside an AI-powered Smart Cookbook that automatically categorizes content

Generate interactive, shareable grocery lists with one tap

"Snapshot Recipes was designed around convenience, creativity, and personalization," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Consumers increasingly discover meals visually through social media, screenshots, and inspiration content. Snapshot Recipes helps bridge that gap by transforming images, ingredients, and ideas into actionable meal solutions within seconds."

The company believes the platform's unique visual recipe-generation capabilities position Snapshot Recipes within the growing AI lifestyle and wellness application market.

Current subscription pricing includes:

First month free (limited-time offer)

$9.99 monthly subscription

$89.99 annual subscription

Consumers can learn more at: www.snapshotrecipes.app

Snapshot Recipes social channels:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp

Medical Care Technologies stated that while current traction has been achieved organically, the company plans to expand awareness efforts through future collaborations with select user-generated content creators as part of broader marketing initiatives.

The company expects to continue refining consumer acquisition strategies as Snapshot Recipes expands its market presence.

Contact Information

www.snapshotrecipes.app

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an AI-powered mobile recipe platform that enables users to create customized meals using ingredient photos, refrigerator snapshots, typed dish requests, or uploaded food images. The platform combines recipe generation, nutritional insights, serving adjustments, smart recipe organization, and grocery planning into one consumer experience.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on AI-powered consumer and enterprise applications spanning wellness, imaging, and intelligent software platforms.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/whats-for-dinner-mdces-snapshot-recipes-uses-ai-to-transform-ingredie-1166392