Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Discusses AI Vision Behind MDCE Melanoma Scan Imaging Platform

Company outlines long-term strategy surrounding AI-assisted imaging technologies and pre-screening wellness applications

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on AI-powered consumer applications and imaging technologies, today provided additional insight into the long-term strategic vision supporting the development of its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform and broader AI imaging initiatives.

The Company stated that the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform represents an important component of a larger technology strategy centered on AI-assisted imaging, image management systems, and future image analysis infrastructure. While the current platform remains in beta-stage development, Medical Care Technologies views the project as part of a broader effort to explore how artificial intelligence may be utilized to support future wellness-oriented imaging applications.

Medical Care Technologies believes advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision technologies, image processing systems, and scalable software infrastructure are creating new opportunities for the development of intelligent imaging platforms capable of supporting a wide range of future use cases.

"Our vision extends beyond a single application," stated Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies. "We are evaluating how AI-assisted imaging technologies, image analysis frameworks, and scalable software infrastructure may be applied across multiple future technology initiatives. The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform serves as an important foundation within that broader strategy."

The Company noted that ongoing development activities are helping establish internal expertise and technical infrastructure related to imaging workflows, image management systems, software architecture, and future AI-assisted analytical capabilities.

Medical Care Technologies further stated that it believes imaging technologies may represent an important long-term category within preventative wellness, consumer health applications, and future digital monitoring platforms. As a result, the Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities involving AI-assisted imaging systems and related technology initiatives as part of its broader innovation strategy.

The Company emphasized that its current efforts remain focused on development, testing, refinement, and evaluation activities associated with the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform. Future technology initiatives, expansion opportunities, and potential applications remain subject to ongoing research, development progress, resource availability, regulatory considerations, and market conditions.

"Our objective is to build a technology foundation that supports innovation across multiple future opportunities," added Perkins. "We believe the convergence of artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, and scalable software platforms may create meaningful opportunities for continued development and exploration."

Medical Care Technologies expects to continue providing shareholders with updates regarding platform development activities, AI imaging initiatives, testing programs, infrastructure expansion efforts, and broader technology strategy milestones as they occur.

The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform remains in beta-stage development and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. The platform has not been reviewed or cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a technology company focused on AI-powered consumer applications, imaging technologies, wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and digital innovation initiatives. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities involving artificial intelligence, imaging systems, software development, and emerging technology applications.

Investor / Media Contact:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

+1 480-645-0750

info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

X: https://x.com/medicalcaretech

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future development initiatives, AI imaging technologies, technology strategy, testing plans, commercialization opportunities, platform expansion efforts, and future growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-discusses-ai-vision-behind-md-1172115