Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Provides Additional Details Regarding MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta Imaging Platform

Company discusses AI-assisted body-map monitoring architecture and long-term imaging technology development initiatives

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on AI-powered imaging and wellness applications, today provided additional details regarding the design framework and development objectives of its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform.

The beta-stage platform is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to support image organization and long-term visual tracking workflows. The platform incorporates an interactive body-map interface designed to allow users to catalog, compare, and monitor visible skin images over time within a centralized monitoring environment.

The Company stated that one of the primary development goals surrounding the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform involves creating a structured longitudinal imaging framework intended to assist users in organizing image history and tracking visible changes through repeat imaging workflows.

Medical Care Technologies noted that the platform remains in beta-stage development and continues undergoing internal refinement related to user experience optimization, imaging workflow consistency, platform infrastructure, and long-term AI development initiatives.

"Our focus is centered around building intelligent imaging technologies designed to support future monitoring and wellness-oriented applications," stated Marshall Perkins. "We believe longitudinal imaging and AI-assisted image organization technologies may represent an important future category within preventative wellness and digital imaging platforms."

The Company further stated that the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform represents part of its broader long-term strategy involving AI-assisted imaging technologies and scalable image analysis infrastructure.

Medical Care Technologies emphasized that the current beta platform is an early-stage pre-screening technology currently under development and evaluation. The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition and has not yet been reviewed or cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Company expects to continue providing shareholders with future updates regarding testing initiatives, platform refinement efforts, AI infrastructure development, and long-term strategic evaluation pathways related to the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a technology company focused on AI-powered consumer applications, imaging technologies, wellness platforms, and digital innovation initiatives. The Company's portfolio includes AI-assisted imaging technologies, wellness applications, authentication technologies, and consumer-focused software platforms.

Investor / Media Contact:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

+1 480-645-0750

info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

X: https://x.com/medicalcaretech

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future development initiatives, AI imaging technologies, testing plans, commercialization opportunities, strategic growth objectives, and platform expansion initiatives. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-provides-additional-details-r-1171373