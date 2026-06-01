Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Provides Initial Overview of Melanoma Scan Beta User Experience and Interface Design

Company highlights streamlined body-map tracking and image management features designed to support long-term skin monitoring workflows

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), ("MDCE" or the "Company") a technology company focused on AI-powered imaging and wellness applications, today provided additional details regarding the user experience and interface design objectives currently being incorporated into the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform.

Building upon the Company's previously disclosed body-map monitoring architecture, current development efforts have increasingly focused on creating a streamlined and intuitive user experience designed to simplify image organization, navigation, and long-term visual tracking workflows.

The Company stated that one of the primary design objectives of the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform is reducing friction associated with image management by providing users with a centralized environment for organizing, reviewing, and comparing historical image records over time.

The platform's evolving interface incorporates interactive body-map functionality intended to allow users to visually organize image locations while maintaining access to historical image timelines within a structured monitoring framework. The Company believes intuitive image organization and accessibility are important components of effective longitudinal imaging workflows.

Medical Care Technologies further noted that the platform's user experience strategy emphasizes simplicity, consistency, and workflow efficiency. Current development initiatives include navigation refinement, image review optimization, interface responsiveness, and improvements intended to support a seamless user experience across future platform iterations.

"Our objective is not only to refine sophisticated imaging technologies, but also to ensure those technologies can be utilized through an interface that is intuitive and accessible," stated Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies. "We believe long-term engagement with imaging platforms requires thoughtful workflow design, clear image organization, and a user experience that makes historical image review both practical and efficient."

The Company believes that user adoption and long-term engagement may be influenced by the ability of users to efficiently organize and access image histories. As a result, interface design and workflow architecture remain active areas of focus throughout the platform's ongoing development process.

Medical Care Technologies emphasized that the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform remains in beta-stage development and continues undergoing internal evaluation and refinement. Current development activities include user experience optimization, platform infrastructure enhancement, imaging workflow development, and future AI-assisted imaging initiatives.

The Company also stated that the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition and has not been reviewed or cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Medical Care Technologies expects to continue providing shareholders with future updates regarding platform testing initiatives, interface refinement efforts, imaging workflow development, AI infrastructure expansion, and long-term technology evaluation strategies.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a technology company focused on AI-powered consumer applications, imaging technologies, wellness platforms, and digital innovation initiatives. The Company's portfolio includes AI-assisted imaging technologies, wellness applications, authentication technologies, and consumer-focused software platforms.

Investor / Media Contact:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

+1 480-645-0750

info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

X: https://x.com/medicalcaretech

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future development initiatives, testing plans, commercialization opportunities, strategic growth objectives, platform refinement efforts, and AI imaging technology expansion. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-provides-initial-overview-of-1172105