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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc. Previews MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta on Corporate Website

MDCE Strengthens Its Artificial Intelligence Expansion Strategy With New Healthcare Beta Preview and Multi-Sector Growth Initiatives

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a diversified artificial intelligence-focused technology company, today announced the public beta preview of MDCE Melanoma Scan, now featured in the applications section of the Company's corporate website at https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/applications.

The beta preview marks Medical Care Technologies' continued expansion into healthcare-focused artificial intelligence applications as the Company advances its broader AI growth strategy across consumer, wellness, enterprise, and medical technology sectors.

MDCE Melanoma Scan represents an early-stage healthcare AI initiative focused on exploring visual analysis applications in preventive health awareness. The beta preview adds to the Company's growing AI roadmap, which includes recently launched consumer AI initiatives and additional enterprise and healthcare-focused concepts currently under development.

"Medical Care Technologies is focused on building scalable AI opportunities across multiple high-growth sectors," said Marshall Perkins III, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "The preview of MDCE Melanoma Scan reflects our continued expansion into healthcare-oriented AI as we execute on our broader artificial intelligence strategy."

The Company continues evaluating multiple artificial intelligence initiatives while leveraging its wholly owned subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, as revenue-generating business operations supporting broader corporate growth.

MDCE Melanoma Scan is currently in beta-stage development, has not received regulatory clearance, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or replace professional medical evaluation.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning healthcare, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis. The Company also operates wholly owned subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product development, commercialization, strategic expansion, and future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including development timelines, capital availability, market conditions, and regulatory considerations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor / Media Contact:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S Stapley Drive
Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204
+1 480-645-0750
info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

X: https://x.com/medicalcaretech
Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-previews-mdce-melanoma-s-1169918

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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