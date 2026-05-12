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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Targets Additional $100K-$200K Asset Monetization Through Infinite Auctions Flash Event

As Medical Care Technologies expands its AI technology roadmap, Infinite Auctions continues demonstrating the strategic value of revenue-generating subsidiaries and asset monetization capabilities.

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a technology-focused company advancing AI-powered enterprise and consumer applications, today highlighted its ongoing strategy of monetizing existing subsidiary assets to help support future growth initiatives, announcing that wholly owned subsidiary Infinite Auctions is preparing its upcoming "Game Used Flash Auction," with an estimated $100,000 to $200,000 in auction inventory targeted for monetization, following more than $200,000 already generated through prior asset monetization efforts supporting broader corporate initiatives.

The online auction will feature premium game-worn sports memorabilia, including game-used jerseys and sneakers associated with some of basketball's most iconic names, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, with additional consignments currently being accepted as inventory is finalized.

The official auction date will be announced in the near future, and the auction will be hosted online at www.infiniteauctions.com.

As Medical Care Technologies continues expanding its AI-powered technology initiatives, the Company believes strategic asset monetization through existing subsidiaries represents a meaningful operational strength that can help support innovation, commercialization, and long-term business development.

Proceeds generated are intended to support the continued research, development, production, commercialization, and marketing of Medical Care Technologies' expanding AI technology ecosystem, including enterprise imaging analysis solutions and consumer-facing AI applications.

"Medical Care Technologies is focused on building for the future through strategic execution and disciplined capital deployment," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Infinite Auctions represents a unique strategic asset for the Company, providing a real-world monetization platform capable of converting premium hard assets into working capital that can help accelerate our AI technology initiatives, commercialization efforts, and long-term growth strategy."

The Company believes this approach demonstrates the strategic value of its subsidiary structure, providing operational flexibility through revenue-generating business units capable of supporting broader corporate objectives.

Infinite Auctions continues to actively accept consignments from collectors, dealers, investors, and owners of premium sports memorabilia interested in participating in the upcoming auction event.

Auction & Consignment Information:
Infinite Auctions
530 E Hunt Highway, Suite 103-225
San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
Email: info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.infiniteauctions.com

About Infinite Auctions
Infinite Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions, authentication-driven collectibles, and high-value game-used memorabilia transactions.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered technologies spanning enterprise imaging analysis, workflow automation, consumer applications, and emerging digital technology initiatives.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding auction timing, anticipated proceeds, future commercialization initiatives, technology development, and broader business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies. Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-targets-additional-100k-200k-1166098

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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