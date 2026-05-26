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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Executes Executes on Approximately $250,000 in Non-Dilutive Capital Generated Through Subsidiary Operations

Company prioritizes internal capital generation initiatives to support AI development, commercialization, and operational growth

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a technology-focused company advancing AI-driven consumer and enterprise platforms, today announced that it has generated approximately $250,000 in non-dilutive capital through subsidiary asset sales and related operating activities.

The proceeds were generated through the Company's subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, through sports memorabilia, collectibles, memorabilia authentication-related activities, and associated asset monetization efforts.

The Company stated that this milestone represents an initial phase of its broader internal capital generation initiative, which management currently intends to prioritize as part of its capital allocation strategy where practical. MDCE also expects to continue evaluating additional subsidiary-owned asset monetization opportunities in the near term.

The Company expects these proceeds to support:

  • AI product development initiatives

  • commercialization and marketing of MDCE offerings

  • reduction of existing corporate obligations

  • operational growth initiatives

"Generating approximately $250,000 through internal asset monetization reflects our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and leveraging the value of our subsidiaries as we continue expanding our technology initiatives," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.:

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning healthcare, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis. The Company also operates wholly owned subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product development, commercialization, strategic expansion, and future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including development timelines, capital availability, market conditions, and regulatory considerations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor / Media Contact:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S Stapley Drive
Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204
+1 480-645-0750
info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

X: https://x.com/medicalcaretech
Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-executes-otc-pink-mdce-executes-on-approxim-1170498

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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