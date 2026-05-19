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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
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19.05.26 | 16:18
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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Positions Its Next-Generation AI Strategy Amid Rapid Breakthroughs from NVIDIA and Anthropic

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence may create new opportunities for MDCE to expand technical capability while accelerating execution across its AI platform initiatives.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), an emerging artificial intelligence and imaging technology company, today announced a strategic evaluation of next-generation AI infrastructure and multimodal vision systems following major advancements from industry leaders NVIDIA and Anthropic that may materially accelerate the Company's AI commercialization roadmap.

Recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence have materially shifted the competitive landscape.

Anthropic's newly introduced Claude Opus 4.7, capable of processing images up to 2,576 pixels on the long edge-more than 3x prior Claude vision models- alongside major advances in multimodal reasoning, agentic automation, and NVIDIA's next-generation compute infrastructure, may create advanced opportunities for MDCE to dramatically expand technical capabilities without the historical burden of building on foundational infrastructure.

MDCE's AI ecosystem spans consumer, enterprise, and imaging-driven initiatives, including:

  • Preventive health and imaging analysis technologies under development (MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta)

  • Real Game Used - AI memorabilia authentication imaging intelligence (Active)

  • Future enterprise-grade visual intelligence applications (TBA)

  • Snapshot Recipes - AI-powered food recognition, ingredient analysis, and intelligent recipe generation (Live)

For a company focused on imaging analysis, the leap in visual processing capability is particularly meaningful.

Higher-resolution multimodal AI systems may materially enhance object recognition accuracy, scene interpretation, contextual analysis, visual comparison workflows, and enterprise-scale image intelligence-capabilities directly aligned with MDCE's evolving AI pipeline.

This acceleration has prompted management to evaluate whether leveraging newly available AI infrastructure from global technology leaders may create greater shareholder value than certain legacy development pathways conceived prior to the current AI acceleration cycle.

As part of this strategic review, MDCE is also evaluating whether transitioning elements of its existing provisional intellectual property portfolio into non-provisional patent filings remains the optimal path, or whether integrating next-generation commercial AI ecosystems may provide a faster and more capital-efficient route to commercialization.

"AI capabilities have evolved at an extraordinary pace," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "When visual AI systems suddenly gain materially stronger image interpretation capabilities and hyperscale infrastructure becomes increasingly accessible, agile companies must reassess execution strategy in real time."

"This is not a defensive adjustment. This is a strategic offensive evaluation designed to align MDCE with the strongest AI infrastructure currently available and accelerate our path toward commercialization, scalability, and shareholder value creation."

About Medical Care Technologies:? Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets, with Snapshot Recipes representing its first major consumer-facing platform. The company also operates a portfolio of subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions, an online marketplace specializing in high-end sports memorabilia and collectibles, and Real Game Used (RGU), a proprietary authentication platform leveraging advanced methodologies, including AI-driven image analysis, to verify game-used memorabilia. Through the integration of artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and strategic marketing initiatives, Medical Care Technologies is positioning itself for scalable growth while expanding its presence across both consumer technology and high-value asset markets.

Contact Info:

X account: https://x.com/medicalcaretech
Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
1910 S Stapley Drive
Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204
info@medicalcaretechnologies.com
+1 480-645-0750

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding artificial intelligence initiatives, product development, beta technologies, commercialization opportunities, intellectual property strategy, and potential integrations with third-party AI infrastructure. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technological feasibility, development timelines, regulatory considerations, market conditions, capital availability, competitive factors, commercialization execution, and third-party platform access. References to NVIDIA, Anthropic, or other third-party technologies do not imply partnership or endorsement unless expressly stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-positions-its-next-generation-1168161

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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