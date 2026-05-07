Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unlocks New Applications for AI Imaging Platform in Regulated Agricultural Markets

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company"), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions, today announced it is advancing new applications of its AI imaging platform focused on improving product verification and quality control in regulated agricultural markets.

As regulatory standards tighten, the Company believes there is increasing demand for scalable technologies that help ensure products are accurately labeled and meet expected quality standards.

The Company is currently evaluating several core capabilities:

Product Verification

AI-driven image recognition designed to help confirm that products match their labeled classification, supporting improved transparency across the supply chain.

Attribute Pre-Screening

Image-based analysis to estimate product characteristics, allowing operators to triage and prioritize samples before formal laboratory testing.

Automated Quality Control

Real-time detection of visual quality issues such as contamination, defects, or inconsistencies, enabling faster and more consistent inspection processes.

"Our focus is simple-help ensure that products are what they are marketed to be," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "We believe AI imaging can provide an additional layer of verification and quality control in regulated environments."

The Company's role is centered on providing technology solutions and analytical tools and does not involve the production or sale of agricultural products.

Medical Care Technologies will continue evaluating commercialization strategies, partnerships, and regulatory considerations as these initiatives develop.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across consumer and enterprise applications, including advanced imaging analysis platforms.

For more information, please visit:

https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221 Mesa, AZ 85204

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-unlocks-new-applications-1164749