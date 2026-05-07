Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unlocks New Applications for AI Imaging Platform in Regulated Agricultural Markets

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company"), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions, today announced it is advancing new applications of its AI imaging platform focused on improving product verification and quality control in regulated agricultural markets.

As regulatory standards tighten, the Company believes there is increasing demand for scalable technologies that help ensure products are accurately labeled and meet expected quality standards.

The Company is currently evaluating several core capabilities:

Product Verification
AI-driven image recognition designed to help confirm that products match their labeled classification, supporting improved transparency across the supply chain.

Attribute Pre-Screening
Image-based analysis to estimate product characteristics, allowing operators to triage and prioritize samples before formal laboratory testing.

Automated Quality Control
Real-time detection of visual quality issues such as contamination, defects, or inconsistencies, enabling faster and more consistent inspection processes.

"Our focus is simple-help ensure that products are what they are marketed to be," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "We believe AI imaging can provide an additional layer of verification and quality control in regulated environments."

The Company's role is centered on providing technology solutions and analytical tools and does not involve the production or sale of agricultural products.

Medical Care Technologies will continue evaluating commercialization strategies, partnerships, and regulatory considerations as these initiatives develop.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across consumer and enterprise applications, including advanced imaging analysis platforms.

For more information, please visit:
https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com
Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Phone: 1-480-645-0750
Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221 Mesa, AZ 85204

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-unlocks-new-applications-1164749

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.