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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc. Expands AI Commercialization Strategy with Enterprise Vision Solutions

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a diversified artificial intelligence technology company, today announced the expansion of its commercialization strategy through enterprise-level AI vision analysis and API solutions designed for commercial and institutional applications.

As the Company continues advancing its broader AI ecosystem, MDCE is actively pursuing multiple monetization pathways for its imaging technologies across enterprise automation, visual analytics, authentication, healthcare innovation, and consumer software.

Potential enterprise AI vision use cases include:

  • Automated quality control inspections for manufacturing and product verification

  • Object identification and inventory analytics for logistics, warehousing, and retail operations

  • Visual anomaly detection for damage assessment, defect recognition, and compliance workflows

  • Agricultural image analysis for crop quality, plant identification, and regulated product inspection

  • Authentication and provenance verification for collectibles, luxury goods, and asset verification

  • Image intelligence API integrations for software platforms seeking scalable AI-powered visual analysis

  • Remote healthcare monitoring applications supporting future image-based wellness and medical screening workflows, subject to applicable development and regulatory pathways

The Company's enterprise offerings include:

  • AI Vision Analysis Solutions for intelligent image recognition, inspection automation, quality assurance, anomaly detection, and workflow optimization

  • Enterprise Vision API Solutions enabling businesses, developers, and software platforms to integrate scalable AI-powered image analysis directly into their own systems

This commercial expansion complements MDCE's broader operating strategy, which includes continued growth of Snapshot Recipes, advancement of medical pre-screening technologies, ongoing innovation through Real Game Used's AI authentication platform, revenue generation through Infinite Auctions, and additional AI initiatives currently under development.

"Medical Care Technologies is focused on building practical AI solutions with broad commercial applicability," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Our technology stack creates multiple potential monetization pathways while we continue advancing our consumer, enterprise, and healthcare initiatives."

Organizations interested in enterprise AI imaging integrations or strategic commercial partnerships may contact:

Contact Information
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a diversified artificial intelligence technology company focused on imaging analysis, enterprise AI solutions, consumer applications, authentication technologies, and healthcare innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-expands-ai-commercializa-1165661

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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