Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's Robust Patent Portfolio Continues to Grow

Lexaria receives 5 new patents including 2 for diabetes treatment utilizing GLP-1 drugs

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX), (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to provide this update on additional new intellectual property ("IP") granted to the Company as a result of its ongoing research and development ("R&D") programs. This new IP is recognized with the awarding of 5 new patents as detailed below.

"Lexaria is very proud of its internal team for their ingenuity and dedication to pushing scientific boundaries and also to having these achievements recognized by patent offices around the world," said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria. "In particular, given the international race within the GLP-1 industry, our new patents related to diabetes treatments utilizing our proprietary technology in conjunction with already-approved GLP-1 drugs is a notable achievement."

In Lexaria's patent Family #21, Compositions and Methods for Treating Hypertension, we have received 2 new patents (7823051 and 7823052) in Japan, both issued on February 20, 2026 with a term ending on April 25, 2043. Prior to this, Lexaria already had 3 US and 1 European granted patents in this same family.

In our patent Family #24, Compositions and Methods for Treating Epilepsy, we have received 1 new Australian patent (2024205127) issued on February 12, 2026 with a term ending on February 20, 2044. Prior to this, Lexaria already had 6 US; 1 European Union; and 4 previous Australian patents in this patent Family #24.

Finally, in our patent Family #27, Compositions and Methods for Treating Diabetes, we have received 2 new Australian patents (2025205229 and 2024394427) issued on February 12, 2026 with a term ending on December 3, 2044. Prior to this, Lexaria had 2 granted US patents in this newest of our patent families. Lexaria's recent Phase 1b Human Study (GLP-1-H24-4) conducted in Australia provided support in demonstrating the capabilities of our DehydraTECH technology in combination with GLP-1 drugs.

Lexaria's ongoing R&D projects are dedicated to advancing both commercial relationships as well as establishing the incredibly valuable IP in many jurisdictions around the world. Lexaria expects to receive additional patent awards in the future and will continue to report on them from time to time.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 65 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexarias-robust-patent-portfolio-continues-to-grow-1152134