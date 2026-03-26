Exel Composites Plc: Execution of Exel Composites Plc's reverse share split on 27 march 2026 and change of the company's trading code

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE | 26 MARCH 2026 AT 4:05 PM EET

Execution of Exel Composites Plc's reverse share split on 27 march 2026 and change of the company's trading code

Exel Composites Plc's ("Company") Annual General Meeting held on 26 March 2026 resolved on reverse share split and thereto related redemption of shares to the effect that each fifteen (15) shares of the Company are merged into one (1) share. The Company's Board of Directors has today, 26 March 2026, resolved that the reverse share split and thereto related redemption of shares will be executed on Friday 27 March 2026 ("Reverse Split Date"). The reverse share split will be executed in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy after the close of trading on the Reverse Split Date.

Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 March 2026, concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which the Company's new shares are conveyed without consideration to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by fifteen (15). The share issue is directed to shareholders, whose ownership of shares according to the book-entry accounts is not divisible by fifteen (15) on the Reverse Split Date. The Board of Directors of the Company will resolve on the directed share issue without consideration separately on the Reverse Split Date. Concurrently with the aforementioned conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation fourteen (14) shares for each fifteen (15) existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity.

The last day of trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd in Company's shares (old ISIN-code FI0009007306) before the reverse share split is 27 March 2026. The cancellation of shares related to the reverse share split and the Company's new total number of shares issued will be registered in the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about 30 March 2026. Trading with the Company's new total number of shares is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd with a new ISIN-code (FI4000602172) on 30 March 2026. The Company's trading code will be changed to EXEL in connection with the reverse share split.

The reverse share split and thereto related directed share issue and redemption of shares will not require any measures from shareholders.

Exel Composites Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information

Lauri Haavisto, Director, Investor Relations

investor@exelcomposites.com

+358 20 754 1214

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.

Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 600 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visit www.exelcomposites.com