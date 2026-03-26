Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0). Entering the second half of its first year, The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is excited to announce the next regional bonus prize. Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt has captured the attention of puzzlers and explorers alike. Six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $35,000 will be claimed by a hunter, or hunters, in New Brunswick - where coal, potash, and metals mining have all shaped the provincial economy.

Looming large over New Brunswick's mining history is the Bathurst Mining Camp. With over 70 years of history, the Bathurst Mining Camp remains a globally significant mining district. In 1952, the discovery of what is now known as Brunswick No. 6 began the transformation of the region from a primarily logging and fishing district into a prolific mining camp and key driver of Canadian prosperity. While the most significant mine, Brunswick No. 12, closed in 2013, modern exploration tools enable enterprising explorers to revisit the area with new eyes; all hopeful to uncover the secrets hidden below the forests of Bathurst.

"The Bathurst Mining Camp in northern New Brunswick stands as a cornerstone of Canadian geological history, representing one of the world's most prolific concentrations of massive sulphide deposits. Staggering quantities of lead, zinc, and copper have been extracted from the region - fueling decades of economic prosperity for both New Brunswick and Canada." - Anthony Vaccaro, President, The Northern Miner Group.

Tens of thousands of hunters continue their search for the grand prize, alongside the two active regional bonus prizes - The Golden Triangle in BC, and now New Brunswick. The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is poised to ramp up as the winter chill and snow relents. Hunters from across the country have been wracking their brains to solve the mysteries wrapped in Canadian geological history, forming friendships and memories as they hunt across the country.

Participants can join the hunt and view the New Brunswick clue here.



Watch the New Brunswick reveal video here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKMSuzamHzg

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of March 26, 2026, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282101

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290102

Source: EarthLabs Inc.