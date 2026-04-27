Ended the year with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $80,200,152, a 104.4% increase;

Net investment gains of $10,875,407 for the quarter and $42,577,085 for the year ended December 31, 2025, from our investment portfolio, a 136.4% return on investments for the current year;

64.1% increase in advertising and sponsorships revenue as compared to Q4 2025 with advertising and sponsorships totaling $8,403,501 for the year ended December 31, 2025 (37.6% increase);

8.2% increase in subscriptions revenue as compared to Q4 2025 with subscription revenue of $1,286,557 for the year ended December 31, 2025 (4.0% increase).

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results for three months and year ended December 31, 2025 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-months period ended December 31, 2025:

64.1% increase in Advertising and Sponsorships revenue to $3,024,454 as compared to $1,843,012 for the three months ended December 31, 2024;

8.2% increase in Subscriptions revenue to $348,896 as compared to $322,338 for the three months ended December 31, 2024;

127.3% increase in Sales of exploration maps to $85,605 as compared to $37,655 for the three months ended December 31, 2024;

Net investment gains of $10,875,407 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment losses of $3,667,473 for the three months ended December 31, 2024;

Net income and comprehensive income of $8,259,791 (basic earnings per share of $0.06) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $4,959,177 (basic loss per share of $0.04) for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2025:

Completed the year with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $80,200,152 as compared to $39,234,437 as at December 31, 2024;

37.6% increase in Advertising and Sponsorships revenue to $8,403,501 as compared to $6,108,765 for the year ended December 31, 2024;

4.0% increase in Subscriptions revenue to $1,286,557 as compared to $1,237,035 for the year ended December 31, 2024;

14.7% increase in Sales of exploration maps to $203,857 as compared to $177,763 for the year ended December 31, 2024;

Net investment gains of $42,577,085 from our investment portfolio as compared to $160,441 for the year ended December 31, 2024;

Net income and comprehensive income of $33,986,303 (basic earnings per share of $0.25) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $6,187,284 (basic loss per share of $0.04) for the year ended December 31, 2024.

During the year, EarthLabs broadened its media footprint through strategic content partnerships and innovative audience engagement initiatives. The Northern Miner's Great Canadian Treasure Hunt attracted millions of eyeballs and thousands of participants nationwide, strengthening the Company's role as a key connector among investors, explorers, and the wider mining ecosystem. In parallel, EarthLabs continued to invest in technology and data-driven storytelling across its platforms, implementing new analytics capabilities and deepening collaborative relationships throughout the mining sector.

"This year represented a major milestone for EarthLabs as we significantly expanded our reach and strengthened engagements across the global mining community," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "Capital is rotating back into real assets, and we've built EarthLabs to capture that shift from multiple angles: investments, media, and investor engagement at scale. Our portfolio gains this year reflect that discipline, but just as importantly, we're seeing unprecedented retail and institutional re-engagement across the sector. Initiatives like The Northern Miner's Great Canadian Treasure Hunt didn't just resonate, they mobilized millions of Canadians and pulled new eyes back into mining at exactly the right moment in the cycle. That's the leverage in this model: when sentiment turns, we're already embedded in the flow of capital, attention, and opportunity. EarthLabs is well positioned to drive growth and create long-term value across the mining ecosystem."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected consolidated financial results as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, with comparatives:

Consolidated statements of income (loss) and

comprehensive income (loss) highlights Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Advertising and sponsorships revenue $ 3,024,454 $ 1,843,012 $ 8,403,501 $ 6,108,765 Subscriptions revenue 348,896 322,338 1,286,557 1,237,035 Sales of exploration maps 85,605 37,655 203,857 177,763 Net investment gains (losses) 10,875,407 (3,667,473) 42,577,085 160,441 Other income 211,787 180,074 1,114,082 755,956 Operating, general and administrative (5,019,165) (3,239,686) (14,342,875) (11,339,500) Research and development expenses (524,829) (742,954) (2,173,109) (3,173,710) Total expenses (5,570,998) (4,016,968) (16,636,003) (14,657,449) Income (loss) from equity investment 272,401 (325,339) 247,068 (355,724) Income tax recovery (expense) (987,761) 667,524 (3,209,844) 385,929 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period 8,259,791 (4,959,177) 33,986,303 (6,187,284) Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - basic 0.06 (0.04) 0.25 (0.04) Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - diluted 0.06 (0.04) 0.24 (0.04)

Consolidated statements of financial position highlights December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,516,515 $ 4,122,474 Due from brokers 861,833 416,907 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 305,458 519,491 Investments, at fair value 73,792,108 32,912,428 Equity investment 2,029,696 1,782,628 Income tax receivable - 268,362 Right-of-use assets, net 813,865 992,417 Intangible Assets 2,708,333 2,826,438 Goodwill 624,290 624,290 Total assets 85,465,211 44,930,710 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,663,928 1,697,947 Deferred revenue 6,488,475 3,452,044 Total promissory note - 726,458 Total lease liabilities 889,552 1,031,645 Deferred tax liabilities 3,207,821 - Total liabilities 13,410,824 7,105,575 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 52,818,092 52,575,143 Retained earnings (deficit) 19,236,295 (14,750,008)

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294406

Source: EarthLabs Inc.