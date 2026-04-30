Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0). With warmer weather re-energizing many hunters, The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is excited to announce the next regional bonus prize. Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt continues to drive enterprising hunters on a journey through Canada's deep mining history. Six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $35,000 will be claimed by a hunter, or hunters, in Quebec - one of the most prolific and diverse mining jurisdictions in the world. The release of the Quebec prize makes for 4 active treasures waiting to be found - the Golden Triangle in BC, New Brunswick, Quebec, and the Grand Prize.

Mining in Quebec covers a varied range of minerals, including precious metals like gold, critical minerals like lithium, and base metals like iron. Within Quebec's long and storied mining history, the Abitibi stands tall. In the early 1930s, this rugged, unforgiving part of northern Quebec, rewarded persistent prospectors with a series of discoveries that would turn the Abitibi into one of Canada's legendary gold camps. Strikes like Lamaque, Sigma, and others eventually led to a settlement - aptly named Val d'Or. The Abitibi is a microcosm of mining history - from the earliest prospectors with hand tools and mule-drawn carts, to mechanization, and now into the modern era with cutting-edge scientific tools deployed by industry leaders like Agnico Eagle Mines. These modern tools continue to prove that the Abitibi's resources are far from exhausted.

"The Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec stands as a titan of Canadian geological history, representing one of the Earth's most prolific concentrations of Archean mineral deposits. The sheer volume of gold and base metals drawn from this rugged landscape has acted as a relentless economic engine, shaping the industrial growth of both the province and the nation for generations." - Anthony Vaccaro, President, The Northern Miner Group

Tens of thousands of hunters continue their search for the grand prize, alongside the three active regional bonus prizes - The Golden Triangle in BC, New Brunswick, and now Quebec. The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt has inspired hunters from across the country to learn and engage with the incredible history of mining in Canada - and rewarding the most committed and clever, just like the original prospectors of the Abitibi, with real gold

Participants can join the hunt and view the Quebec clue here.



Watch the Quebec reveal video here:





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJol-jACndo

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Val d'Or video

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of January 29, 2026, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295192

Source: EarthLabs Inc.