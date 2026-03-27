Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenabwehr im Fokus: DroneShield +15%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 10:55
0,359 Euro
-0,44 % -0,002
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3520,35507:06
0,3440,36307:06
PR Newswire
27.03.2026 06:54 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC Marks SOP and AION UT Roll-Off in Austria, Advancing European Localized Cooperation with Magna

AION UT represents a central element of GAC's localization strategy in Europe, bringing together European design from Milan, assembly in Austria, and the company's global electric vehicle technology.

Designed by GAC's European design team in Milan, AION UT is specifically tailored to European customer expectations in design, usability, driving experience, and intelligent electric mobility. With SOP and roll-off in Austria, AION UT connects local market understanding with a scalable industrial setup in Europe.

Collaboration with Magna

The localized and customized collaboration with Magna allows GAC to leverage established automotive manufacturing expertise and proven operational standards. This enables GAC to ensure high levels of quality, efficiency, and process reliability, and improve supply chain responsiveness and alignment with European market requirements.

As part of GAC's broader international strategy, AION UT serves as a strategic entry model for Europe, underlining the company's focus on intelligent electric mobility and long-term market development. AION UT is GAC's second model in the AION lineup, following the electric SUV AION V, which launched in Europe in 2025.

AION UT

AION UT is an electric hatchback with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, offering interior space comparable to a mid-size sedan. With a range of up to 430 km (WLTP) and fast charging from 30-80% in just 24 minutes (DC charging), AION UT is designed for confident everyday use across Europe.

About GAC

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Guangzhou, GAC Group has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for 13 consecutive years. With comprehensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and brands including GAC, AION and HYPTEC, GAC Group is dedicated to intelligent, high-quality, and sustainable mobility.

For further information, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en-eu/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943894/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-marks-sop-and-aion-ut-roll-off-in-austria-advancing-european-localized-cooperation-with-magna-302727010.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.