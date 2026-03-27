Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding Reports Financial Results For Fourth Quarter 2025

Magle Group's Q4 report highlights restructuring measures, portfolio clean-up and a focus on improving profitability in a challenging financial environment.

Q4 2025 KEY INDICATORS

Net Sales amounted to 77.7 MSEK (87.2)

EBITDA equaled -58.5 MSEK (20.0)

Operating profit (EBIT) is -120.3 MSEK (3.9)

Earnings per share SEK -6.49 (-0.04) per share

JAN-DEC 2025 KEY INDICATORS

Net Sales amounted to 282.9 MSEK (236.0)

EBITDA equaled -26.5 MSEK (58.9)

Operating profit (EBIT) is -126.7 MSEK (23.2)

Earnings per share SEK -7.74 (0.93) per share

"Our priority is to sharpen the Group's business focus and improve profitability by directing resources towards the parts of the business where we see the strongest commercial traction and most predictable returns. The adjustments made during the quarter form part of an ongoing clean-up of the portfolio and cost structure, aimed at reducing complexity and improving capital efficiency. While these measures impact the short-term financial outcome, they are necessary steps in building a more focused and financially sustainable organisation."

Contacts Aaron

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-27 08:30 CET.