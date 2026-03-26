Føroya Banki P/F: Annual general meeting of Føroya Banki 2026

26.3.2026 19:37:20 CET | Føroya Banki | Decisions of general meeting

Announcement no. 5/2026

At the annual general meeting of P/F Føroya Banki on Thursday, March 26, 2026, the general meeting:

Took note of the Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in 2025

Adopted the Annual Report 2025, including the annual accounts with the auditors' report

Approved the Board of Directors' proposed allocation of profit, entailing payment of dividend of DKK 21.04 per share of DKK 20, corresponding to DKK 202 million.

Approved the proposal from the Board of Directors' that the general meeting elects six members to the Board of Directors

Re-elected Birgir Durhuus (elected for a period of two years), Annfinn Vitalis Hansen (elected for a period of two years) and Árni T. Rasmussen (elected for a period of two years) as members of the Board of Directors

Re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Denmark Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab and P/F Januar, løggilt grannskoðanarvirki as external auditors

Adopted the proposal from the Faroese Government to revoke the quorum-requirement in section 9.2. of the Articles of Association when deciding on the Board of director's proposal on amending section 6.2. of the Articles of Association

Adopted the proposal from the Board of directors on amendment of section 6.2. of the Articles of Association

Adopted the proposal from the Board of directors on remuneration policy

Adopted Board of directors' proposal on remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026

Immediately after the annual general meeting the Board of Directors met to elect its Chairman and Vice Chairman. Birgir Durhuus was re-elected Chairman and Annfinn Vitalis Hansen was re-elected as Vice Chairman.

The Board of Directors of P/F Føroya Banki hereafter consists of:

Birgir Durhuus, Chairman of the Board

Annfinn Vitalis Hansen, Vice Chairman of the Board

Tom Ahrenst, Board Member

Kristian Reinert Davidsen, Board Member

Árni Tór Rasmussen, Board Member

Marjun Hanusardóttir, Board Member

Kenneth M. Samuelsen, Board Member, employee representative

Oliver Granhøj, Board Member, employee representative

Svend Jacobsen, Board Member, Group representative

P/F Føroya Banki

CEO's Office

For additional information, please contact:

Arne Mikkelsen, CEO's Office, tel. (+298) 230 435