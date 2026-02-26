Føroya Banki P/F: Solid performance in 2025

26.2.2026 08:00:01 CET | Føroya Banki | Annual Financial Report

Announcement no. 2/2026

"Overall, 2025 was a year characterised by positive trends for the Føroya Banki Group. On the global political scene, the year was marked by geopolitical turmoil and growing uncertainty, putting our ability to navigate in an unpredictable environment to the test.

Our business momentum made up for the low interest rate environment, resulting in a net profit for the year of DKK 288m, which exceeded our expectations at the beginning of the year. This satisfactory performance reflected solid customer activity and a 7% increase in overall business volume. A strong insurance performance and high non-recurring income also contributed significantly to the Group's total income. Costs were kept in line with the guided level, resulting in a cost/income ratio of 52%.

We were able to reverse impairment charges for the ninth year running, reflecting the robust financial position and sound credit quality of our customers. We are thus in a favourable position to further develop our business in 2026 and create value for our customers, our shareholders and our community," says Føroya Banki CEO Turið F. Arge.

At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 26 March, the Bank intends to propose dividend payments of DKK 202m, or DKK 21.04 per share, representing 70% of the net profit for 2025.

Highlights of Føroya Banki's annual report for 2025:

DKKm 2025 2024 Index Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Index Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Net interest income 316 347 91 79 77 102 84 76 78 Net fee and commission income 84 74 114 24 21 113 19 20 19 Net insurance income 76 57 135 20 14 141 27 16 10 Other operating income (less reclassification) 58 41 140 10 11 94 24 13 9 Operating income 534 519 103 132 123 108 154 125 117 Operating costs 280 273 102 70 73 95 68 69 72 Profit before impairment charges 255 245 104 63 50 126 86 56 46 Impairment charges, net -4 -1 373 -2 -9 28 2 5 -11 Operating profit 259 246 105 65 58 111 84 51 57 Investment portfolio earnings 97 136 71 20 22 92 30 25 31 Profit before tax 356 382 93 85 80 106 115 76 88 Tax 68 72 94 15 17 88 21 15 15 Net profit 288 310 93 71 64 111 93 61 72 Loans and advances 9.670 9.086 106 9.670 9.598 101 9.695 9.270 9.086 Deposits and other debt 10.948 10.003 109 10.948 10.803 101 10.383 10.299 10.003 Mortgage credit 2.824 2.741 103 2.824 2.789 101 2.909 2.906 2.741 Equity 2.015 2.076 97 2.015 1.945 104 1.881 1.788 2.076 Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, % 36,3 36,3 36,3 36,6 35,9 36,0 36,3 CET 1 capital, % 23,3 23,8 23,3 23,1 22,7 23,5 23,8 ROE, % 14,1 15,8 14,3 13,3 20,3 12,6 14,2 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), % 306,4 337,4 306,4 294,5 259,7 261,1 337,4 Operating cost/income, % 52 53 53 59 44 55 61 Number of FTE, end of period 201 207 97 201 202 100 199 204 207

Business developments

From 2024 to 2025, the Bank's performance was generally characterised by business growth, reflected in a 6% increase in lending, a 9% increase in deposits and a 3% increase in mortgage broking services, mainly driven by the Faroese part of the operations. In addition, premium income from the Group's non-life insurance business grew by 6%. Investments also showed positive momentum, supported by an increase in trading activity via our online banking solution and a 2% increase in assets under management.

Capital ratios

At 31 December 2025, the Group's CET 1 capital ratio was 23.3%, against 23.8% at 31 December 2024. The MREL capital ratio was 36.3% at 31 December 2025, unchanged from 36.3% at 31 December 2024.

Guidance for 2026

The Bank's Management expects a net profit for 2026 in the DKK 195-235m range (2025: DKK 288.3m), corresponding to a RoE of 10-12%. The guidance is subject to uncertainty related to developments in interest rates, returns on the investment portfolio, impairment charges, insurance performance and geopolitical factors.

For further information, please call:

Rúna N. Rasmussen, press contact, tel. (+298) 230 478



Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands 120 years ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 14.9bn and 201 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Further details are available in the annual report.