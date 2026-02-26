Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVGW | ISIN: FO0000000088 | Ticker-Symbol: BNW
Frankfurt
26.02.26 | 08:06
43,300 Euro
-1,37 % -0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOROYA BANKI P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOROYA BANKI P/F 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Føroya Banki P/F: Solid performance in 2025

26.2.2026 08:00:01 CET | Føroya Banki | Annual Financial Report

Announcement no. 2/2026

"Overall, 2025 was a year characterised by positive trends for the Føroya Banki Group. On the global political scene, the year was marked by geopolitical turmoil and growing uncertainty, putting our ability to navigate in an unpredictable environment to the test.

Our business momentum made up for the low interest rate environment, resulting in a net profit for the year of DKK 288m, which exceeded our expectations at the beginning of the year. This satisfactory performance reflected solid customer activity and a 7% increase in overall business volume. A strong insurance performance and high non-recurring income also contributed significantly to the Group's total income. Costs were kept in line with the guided level, resulting in a cost/income ratio of 52%.

We were able to reverse impairment charges for the ninth year running, reflecting the robust financial position and sound credit quality of our customers. We are thus in a favourable position to further develop our business in 2026 and create value for our customers, our shareholders and our community," says Føroya Banki CEO Turið F. Arge.

At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 26 March, the Bank intends to propose dividend payments of DKK 202m, or DKK 21.04 per share, representing 70% of the net profit for 2025.

Highlights of Føroya Banki's annual report for 2025:

DKKm20252024IndexQ4 2025Q3 2025IndexQ2 2025Q1 2025Q4 2024
Net interest income316347 917977 102847678
Net fee and commission income8474 1142421 113192019
Net insurance income7657 13520 14 141271610
Other operating income (less reclassification)5841 1401011 9424139
Operating income534519 103132123 108154125117
Operating costs280273 1027073 95686972
Profit before impairment charges255245 1046350 126865646
Impairment charges, net-4-1373-2-92825-11
Operating profit259246 1056558 111845157
Investment portfolio earnings9713671202292302531
Profit before tax356382 938580 1061157688
Tax6872 941517 88211515
Net profit288310 937164 111936172
Loans and advances9.6709.086 1069.6709.598 1019.6959.2709.086
Deposits and other debt10.94810.003 10910.94810.803 10110.38310.29910.003
Mortgage credit2.8242.741 1032.8242.789 1012.9092.9062.741
Equity2.0152.076 972.0151.945 1041.8811.7882.076
Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, %36,336,3 36,336,6 35,936,036,3
CET 1 capital, %23,323,8 23,323,1 22,723,523,8
ROE, %14,115,8 14,313,3 20,312,614,2
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), %306,4337,4 306,4294,5 259,7261,1337,4
Operating cost/income, %5253 5359 445561
Number of FTE, end of period201207 97201202 100199204207

Business developments
From 2024 to 2025, the Bank's performance was generally characterised by business growth, reflected in a 6% increase in lending, a 9% increase in deposits and a 3% increase in mortgage broking services, mainly driven by the Faroese part of the operations. In addition, premium income from the Group's non-life insurance business grew by 6%. Investments also showed positive momentum, supported by an increase in trading activity via our online banking solution and a 2% increase in assets under management.

Capital ratios
At 31 December 2025, the Group's CET 1 capital ratio was 23.3%, against 23.8% at 31 December 2024. The MREL capital ratio was 36.3% at 31 December 2025, unchanged from 36.3% at 31 December 2024.

Guidance for 2026
The Bank's Management expects a net profit for 2026 in the DKK 195-235m range (2025: DKK 288.3m), corresponding to a RoE of 10-12%. The guidance is subject to uncertainty related to developments in interest rates, returns on the investment portfolio, impairment charges, insurance performance and geopolitical factors.

For further information, please call:
Rúna N. Rasmussen, press contact, tel. (+298) 230 478

Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands 120 years ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 14.9bn and 201 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Further details are available in the annual report.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.