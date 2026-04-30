Føroya Banki P/F: Satisfactory first quarter performance

30.4.2026 08:00:01 CEST | Føroya Banki | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Announcement no. 6/2026

"Our performance for the first quarter was satisfactory with good momentum in the underlying business and a net profit of DKK 56m. The period was characterised by strong customer activity and deposit, lending and mortgage growth, resulting in an overall 3% increase in business volume. The core business generated income in line with expectations and on a par with the preceding quarter. However, returns on the investment portfolio were lower than expected due to financial market volatility. Costs were in line with the guided level, reflecting continued disciplined cost management. We note with satisfaction that our customers are financially robust with strong credit quality, and that we were consequently able to reverse impairment charges during the quarter. The outlook for the rest of the year is marked by persistent geopolitical tensions and expected rate hikes driven by growing inflation. At the same time, we expect the underlying business to continue its stable, positive development," says CEO Turið F. Arge.

Highlights of Føroya Banki's interim report for Q1 2026

DKKm Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Index Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Index Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Net interest income 78 76 102 78 79 99 77 84 76 Net fee and commission income 23 20 115 23 24 95 21 19 20 Net insurance income 16 16 105 16 20 82 14 27 16 Other operating income (less reclassification) 11 13 86 11 10 112 11 24 13 Operating income 128 125 103 128 132 97 123 154 125 Operating costs 72 69 104 72 70 103 73 68 69 Profit before impairment charges 56 56 101 56 63 90 50 86 56 Impairment charges, net -1 5 -14 -1 -2 29 -9 2 5 Operating profit 57 51 112 57 65 87 58 84 51 Investment portfolio earnings 13 25 51 13 20 63 22 30 25 Profit before tax 70 76 92 70 85 82 80 115 76 Tax 14 15 94 14 15 94 17 21 15 Net profit 56 61 92 56 71 79 64 93 61 Loans and advances 9.774 9.270 105 9.774 9.670 101 9.598 9.695 9.270 Deposits and other debt 11.096 10.299 108 11.096 10.948 101 10.803 10.383 10.299 Mortgage credit 3.095 2.906 106 3.095 2.824 110 2.789 2.909 2.906 Equity 1.870 1.788 105 1.870 2.015 93 1.945 1.881 1.788 Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, % 40,2 36,0 40,2 36,3 36,6 35,9 36,0 CET 1 capital, % 25,5 23,5 25,5 23,3 23,1 22,7 23,5 ROE, % 11,5 12,6 11,5 14,3 13,3 20,3 12,6 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), % 322,4 261,1 322,4 306,4 294,5 259,7 261,1 Operating cost/income, % 56 55 56 53 59 44 55 Number of FTE, end of period 207 204 101 207 201 103 202 199 204

Business developments

Overall, the first quarter was characterised by business volume growth, reflected in a 1% increase in lending, a 1% increase in deposits and a 10% increase in mortgage activities compared to Q4 2025. Premium income from the Group's non-life insurance business grew by 4%, and investments were stable with an unchanged level of assets under management during the period. The total business volume grew by 3% during Q1 2026.

Capital ratios

At 31 March 2026, the Group's CET 1 capital ratio was 25.5%, against 23.5% at 31 December 2025. The total capital ratio including MREL was 40.2% at 31 March 2026, against 36.3% at 31 December 2025. At 1 January 2026, the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3) was implemented in the Faroe Islands. Its effect on REA was lower credit risk and lower operational risk. The above capital ratio developments were due to the implementation of CRR3. The net profit of DKK 56m for Q1 2026 is not included in the calculation of capital ratios.

Guidance for 2026

The Bank confirms the previously announced 2026 net profit guidance of DKK 195-235m.The guidance is subject to uncertainty related to developments in interest rates, returns on the investment portfolio, impairment charges, insurance performance and geopolitical factors.

Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands 120 years ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.0bn and 207 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Further details are available in the Q1 2026 interim report.

For further information, please call:

Rúna N. Rasmussen, Investor Relations, tel. (+298) 230 478