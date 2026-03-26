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WKN: A0J2PX | ISIN: IS0000011039 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 18:42 Uhr
33 Leser
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Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Results of Eimskip's 2026 Annual General Meeting

Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. held today, Thursday 26 March 2026, and updated Articles of Association of the Company.

Shareholders presenting 83,2% of the company's voting share participated in the meeting.

The Company will now request the Icelandic Register of Enterprises to grant the Company an exemption from the duty to issue a call to creditors, cf. Article 53.2 of the Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies, regarding reduction of own shares.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.