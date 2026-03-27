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WKN: A3C8W1 | ISIN: SE0017131824 | Ticker-Symbol: I81
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 08:03
1,785 Euro
+0,28 % +0,005
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAREIUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAREIUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8201,89515:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 13:15 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Careium AB: Tove Christiansson joins as CEO of Careium on June 1

As earlier communicated, Tove Christiansson has been appointed CEO of Careium. Her first day in office will be June 1.

Tove holds a bachelor's degree from Lund University and brings over 20 years of experience as a business leader. Previously as Head of the Assistive Tech Business Area at MedCap, a publicly listed life science group, and as CEO of Abilia, a MedCap company. She is also Chair of the Swedish Medtech Association.

"We welcome Tove Christiansson to Careium to drive the development and adaption of technology-enabled care across Europe. The Board looks forward to her leadership in building Careium as a health-tech company powered by a scalable care platform," said Juha Mört, Chairman of the Board.

Tove succeeds interim CEO Peter Heuman, who will remain in his current role until she joins Careium.

For more information, please contact:
David Granath, CFO, +46 (0) 73 363 89 01
E-mail: ir@careium.com

About Us
Careium is a leading provider in Europe of technology-enabled care solutions, enhancing the safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors while improving operational efficiency for care providers. Careium is one of the few players that delivers end-to-end digital assisted living systems, including security alarms, smart sensors, accessories and secure communication platforms with alarm response.

By combining innovation with regulatory compliance, Careium empowers care providers to deliver smarter, safer, and more cost-effective support, freeing resources for higher-value care. Demand for home-based care solutions grows, and our recurring revenue model and technology gives us a strong position in the care tech market. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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