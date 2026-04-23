Careium AB: Careium reports first quarter results 2026

Summary first quarter 2026

Net sales increased by 5.9 percent to SEK 219.6 million (207.4) Net sales increased by 10.9 percent adjusted for currency effects Growth in all markets, adjusted for currency effects

Gross margin amounted to 43.2 percent (44.5)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 12.5 million (16.6), and the operating margin to 5.7 percent (8.0) Impacted by initiatives in product development and business integration as well as the onboarding of a large customer in Norway

Profit for the period increased to SEK 8.4 million (7.5) corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.31 (0.29)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK -14.0 million (-4.4) following build-up of working capital to normalized levels in the quarter

Cash increased to SEK 37.9 million (37.4) at the end of the quarter

CEO statement first quarter

Careium delivered a solid performance during the period, reporting healthy growth with net sales increasing by 10.9 percent adjusted for currency effects. Despite previously communicated short-term pressure on operating margins, we delivered a higher profit for the period. Our progress demonstrates the underlying strength of our business and our ability to execute while investing for the future.

Product sales increased by 18.1 percent to SEK 55.6 million, while service sales grew by 2.3 percent to SEK 163.9 million. Gross margin amounted to 43.2 percent, reflecting a continued stable profitability in our core operations.

While margin pressure impacted the quarter, we increased profit for the period to SEK 8.4 million compared with SEK 7.5 million last year. As previously communicated, our structural improvement initiatives affected operating margins in the quarter and are expected to do so also in the second quarter. Additionally, the onboarding of a large customer in Norway led to upfront costs that temporarily impacted margins. These investments are part of our long-term profitability and growth strategy.

The first quarter of 2025 benefited from accruals in the UK, as previously communicated. Adjusting for these accruals, gross margin, EBIT and EBITDA all improved in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Careium holds a strong position in several key European markets, with bridgeheads in large and growing populations. Demographic trends, particularly an aging population, are driving demand, while the care sector continues to be transformed through technology. With a renewed and more efficient operating model, we are well positioned to capture this growth.

A large portion of our revenues is recurring, supported by long-term contracts and loyal customers, providing stability and a solid foundation. Our strong market position enables opportunities for both organic and selective non-organic growth in a fragmented market. We will approach consolidation with discipline, prioritising complementary businesses with clear and measurable synergies.

This is my last quarterly report as Interim CEO. I am pleased to confirm that Careium is making solid progress in integrating historic acquisitions, aligning our businesses across Europe and strengthening our customer offering. Our ambition is clear: to build a unified, modern European health tech company supported by a scalable care platform. We firmly believe that our initiatives in product development and business integration will create significant value over time.

On June 1, Tove Christiansson will join Careium as permanent CEO. With her extensive experience in the industry, she will continue to lead the transformation of Careium into a unified and modern European health tech company. I would like to warmly welcome Tove and express my sincere thanks to our Board of Directors and the entire organisation. Careium has a strong vision, a dedicated team and a meaningful role to play in the future of European care.

Peter Heuman

Interim CEO

Webcast

A live broadcast report presentation will be held Thursday April 23 at 08.30 am with CEO Peter Heuman and CFO David Granath.

The webcast is accessed on: https://youtube.com/live/BrEzIr0aH10

The presentation material will be available on: https://www.careium.com/en-gb/investors/financial-information/presentations/

For more information, please contact:

David Granath, CFO, +46 (0) 73 363 89 01

E-mail: ir@careium.com

About Us

Careium is a leading provider in Europe of technology-enabled care solutions, enhancing the safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors while improving operational efficiency for care providers. Careium is one of the few players that delivers end-to-end digital assisted living systems, including security alarms, smart sensors, accessories and secure communication platforms with alarm response.



By combining innovation with regulatory compliance, Careium empowers care providers to deliver smarter, safer, and more cost-effective support, freeing resources for higher-value care. Demand for home-based care solutions grows, and our recurring revenue model and technology gives us a strong position in the care tech market. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Careium is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-23 08:00 CEST.