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WKN: A0HFVY | ISIN: SE0001515552 | Ticker-Symbol: I1M
Tradegate
27.03.26 | 11:40
19,240 Euro
+0,68 % +0,130
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUTRADE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUTRADE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,88018,97016:56
18,97019,00015:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Indutrade AB: Indutrade's CFO will leave in July 2026

Patrik Johnson will step down as CFO and member of the Group management of Indutrade AB. He will continue in his position until the Q2 2026 interim report has been published on 16 July. A recruitment process will be initiated to appoint a successor.

"I'm very grateful for Patrik's dedicated work during his eight years with us, contributing significantly to enhancing the finance function and increasing the Group's scalability. We have come to a mutual agreement that this is a good time for a change, as the Group structure launched in 2024 has been fully implemented and the foundation for the next strategic period has been laid. I would like to thank him for his strong contributions and wish him all the best in future assignments", said Bo Annvik, President and CEO of Indutrade.

For further information, please contact:
Bo Annvik, President and CEO
Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade
Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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