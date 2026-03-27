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WKN: A40S26 | ISIN: SE0023114012 | Ticker-Symbol: K5M
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 09:55
0,778 Euro
-0,26 % -0,002
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 17:20 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra appoints Anders Granshagen as CEO

Qben Infra has appointed Anders Granshagen as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Øivind Horpestad, who will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Granshagen currently serves as CEO of ININ Group AS and brings extensive experience from the infrastructure and power sectors. He has been instrumental in building and scaling several successful contracting businesses, particularly within the high-voltage EPC market.

"Qben Infra is a high-voltage infrastructure contractor with a strong platform for growth. We intend to build a leading position in the Nordic high-voltage market, and the appointment of Anders Granshagen as Group CEO is a key step in executing on this ambition," says Thomas J. Fjell, Chairman of the Board of Qben Infra.

Contacts
Thomas J Fjell, Chairman of the Board, Qben Infra
E-mail: thfj@arntzen.no

About Us
Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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