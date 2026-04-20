Qben Infra AB: Qben enters agreement to divest Nordic Inspekt Group

Qben Infra AB, ("Qben Infra"), through its subsidiary Inin Group AS ("Inin"), has today entered into an agreement regarding the divestment of its shares in Nordic Inspekt Group AB, and its subsidiaries to Framheim Capital Partners AS (the "Buyer"). The valuation of Nordic Inspekt Group in the transaction is 150 MSEK on cash-free basis and Inin Group owns 62,86% of Nordic Inspekt Group.

Nordic Inspekt Group AB is an innovative thinking provider of inspection, testing and certification services. With a global network of experts and state-of-the-art technology, Inspekt helps companies ensure the safety, quality and performance of their products, systems and facilities. From industrial equipment to buildings and infrastructure, Inspekt helps customers navigate complex regulations and meet industry standards. Drawing on a broad background in building infrastructure and innovative technical development within non-destructive testing, Inspekt acts as a bridge between technical development and infrastructure builders.

"This proposed transaction allows Qben Infra to free up resources that can be applied even better in our business area Power, where we see high growth infra business ahead, which benefit from strong market activity and a growing order backlog" says Anders Granshagen, CEO of Qben Infra.

Terms and conditions for the Divestment

The transaction will be settled in full by way of cash payment with an agreed earn-out of maximum 30 MSEK, divided into the two fiscal years 2026 and 2027. In terms of net cash flow for Qben Infra, the total payment included payment of debt, will amount to 115.6 MSEK, plus potential earn-out of maximum 30 MSEK, making the transaction value is 145.6 MSEK for Qben Infra.

The transaction is subject to a complete due diligence and the definitive terms of a Share Purchase Agreement which will be communicated no later than by the end of June 2026.

The Proposed Transaction will be subject to customary conditions, including the following: (i) the Parties agreeing on and executing definitive transaction agreements; (ii) satisfactory completion of the Due Diligence; (iii) the business of the Company having been carried on in the normal course since the Locked Box Date; (iv) requisite corporate approvals; (v) the Buyer having secured sufficient financing for the Proposed Transaction; (vi) all necessary change of control consents being obtained; (vii) settlement of debts between the Company and the Seller/its affiliates; and (viii) such other conditions as may be agreed in the definitive transaction agreements. Subject to fulfilment of the abovementioned conditions, the closing and completion of the Divestment is expected to occur before the end of June 2026.

The boards of directors of Qben Infra and Inin Group have concluded that it is in the best interests of the companies and the shareholders of Qben Infra to carry out the Divestment as proposed. In connection therewith, the board of directors considers the terms for the Divestment to be at fair market value and that completion of the Divestment is in the interest of Qben Infra and its shareholders.

Contacts

Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system

This information is information that Qben Infra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-20 14:46 CEST.