Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 28/02/2026

SWORD GROUP SE
Société Européenne au capital social d'EUR 9 544 965
Siège Social: 2-4 rue d'Arlon
L-8399 Windhof, Grand Duché du Luxembourg
Registre de commerce et des sociétés Luxembourg numéro B 168.244
(la « Société »)
INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2026
Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965
Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965
Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,451,096
Attachment
- Sword Group SE Number of Shares & voting Rights published on 27032026
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