Leo International Precision Health AG: Mr Leo Wang, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

27. Mar 2026 / 19:26 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Mr First name Leo Last name Wang

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Leo International Precision Health AG

b) LEI

529900R5095181VD8H48

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN ISIN DE0005490601

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.00 EUR 624,000.00

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.00 EUR 624,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

26.03.2026

f) Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

End of message

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