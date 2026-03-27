Leo International Precision Health AG: Mr Leo Wang, Acquisition
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
27. Mar 2026 / 19:26 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Title
|Mr
|First name
|Leo
|Last name
|Wang
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Leo International Precision Health AG
b) LEI
|529900R5095181VD8H48
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Share
|ISIN
|ISIN DE0005490601
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|24.00 EUR
|624,000.00
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|24.00 EUR
|624,000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|26.03.2026
f) Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Leo International Precision Health AG
|Am Klopferspitz 19
|82152 Planegg / Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.liphag.com