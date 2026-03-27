Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc has executed a reverse share split

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE | 27 MARCH 2026 AT 9:30 PM EET

Exel Composites Plc has executed a reverse share split

Exel Composites Plc ("Company") has on 27 March 2026, on the previously announced reverse split date, executed a reverse share split and thereto related directed share issue without consideration, redemption of shares and cancellation of shares. After these measures, the new number of shares in the Company is 7,118,782. The new number of shares will be registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on 30 March 2026, and trading with the merged shares commences on Monday 30 March 2026 with a new ISIN code FI4000602172. The Company's trading code has been updated in connection with the reverse share split to EXEL.

The Company's Annual General Meeting held on 26 March 2026 resolved on the reverse share split and thereto related redemption of shares to the effect that each fifteen (15) shares of the Company will be merged into one (1) share. Concurrently with the execution of the reverse share split, the Board of Directors of the Company has on 27 March 2026 resolved, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, on a directed share issue without consideration in which the Company has issued without consideration a total of 53,335 new shares to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account will be made divisible by 15. After the reverse share split, the Company holds 77,836 of its own shares. The combined market value of the shares conveyed in the directed share issue, based on the closing price of 27 March 2026, was EUR 26,614. After the directed share issue, the Company has redeemed 14 shares for each 15 shares of the Company, in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting. The Company's shares redeemed in connection with the reduction of the number of shares have been cancelled immediately by a resolution of the Board of Directors.

The purpose of merging the shares is to improve the conditions for share trading by increasing the value of an individual share and to enhance the shares' efficient price formation. The authorization of the General Meeting has been described in more detail in the Company's stock exchange release on the resolutions of the Company's General Meeting, issued on 26 March 2026.

Exel Composites Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information

Lauri Haavisto, Director, Investor Relations

investor@exelcomposites.com

+358 20 754 1214

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.

Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 600 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visit www.exelcomposites.com