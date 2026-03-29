Elektros, Inc.: Where Speed Meets Opportunity - a New Era in Electric Mobility Begins

Elektros Inc. Unveils a Transformational Breakthrough in Ultra-Fast EV Charging

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2026 / Elektros Inc. introduces a powerful technological advancement poised to elevate one of the most important sectors of the global economy-electric vehicle charging.

Powered by its patented multiplug charging system (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1), this innovation has the potential to reduce charging times from nearly an hour to just 5 to 7 minutes-bringing unprecedented efficiency and convenience to electric mobility. View the official U.S. patent

This breakthrough represents a meaningful step forward in the evolution of energy infrastructure-where speed, reliability, and scalability align.

As global adoption of electric vehicles continues to accelerate, the demand for faster, more efficient charging solutions grows alongside it. Elektros is thoughtfully positioned within this transformation, contributing to a future defined by progress and innovation.

Imagine a world where charging an electric vehicle becomes as seamless and effortless as traditional refueling-measured in minutes rather than hours. This is the experience Elektros is helping bring to life.

"We are grateful to reach this milestone," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "This represents progress not only in technology, but in vision. We believe this advancement can support the continued growth of electric vehicles and contribute meaningfully to the future of transportation."

With its proprietary innovation and forward-looking approach, Elektros is participating in a global shift where energy, mobility, and technology converge to create new possibilities.

The future is electric-and it is arriving faster than ever.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.elektros.energy

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/where-speed-meets-opportunity-a-new-era-in-electric-mobility-begins-1152865