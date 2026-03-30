HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Against the backdrop of continued momentum in humanoid robots and embodied intelligence, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) is rapidly gaining market attention for its expanding presence in the robotics sector. According to the latest 2025 Chairman's Statement, the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund, which the company co-manages, has achieved approximately fourfold growth in portfolio valuation over the past four years, demonstrating strong capabilities in deal sourcing and value realization. At the same time, Shoucheng Holdings has invested in more than 20 leading companies in embodied intelligence and robotics, covering multiple areas including humanoid robots, quadruped robots, medical robotics, and the low-altitude economy, gradually building a relatively comprehensive industry footprint.Based on disclosed projects, the company's investment portfolio already includes a number of representative enterprises such as Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Xinghaitu, TowardPi Medical, Volant, and DEEP Robotics. Management has also previously disclosed that the funds under the company's management have cumulatively invested more than RMB 2 billion in the robotics industry, completing over 40 transactions. As the valuations of leading projects continue to rise and exit timelines gradually progress, Shoucheng Holdings is expected to unlock profits in the future through fund distributions, management fees, and carried interest.Taking Unitree Robotics, which has submitted a listing application, as an example, based on minimum post-offering dilution calculations, the value of the relevant equity stake held by the Beijing Robotics Fund has increased from approximately RMB 520 million to approximately RMB 1.55 billion, generating about RMB 1 billion in book value appreciation. This also reflects, from another angle, the return potential accumulated by Shoucheng Holdings through its forward-looking positioning in the robotics sector.In addition to investment returns, another differentiated advantage of Shoucheng Holdings lies in its ability to combine industrial investment with asset operation capabilities. Leveraging managed scenarios such as parking facilities, industrial parks, and airports, the company can provide portfolio robotics companies with support in product display, testing, energy replenishment, operations and maintenance, and commercialization deployment, gradually forming a closed-loop model of 'investment + scenarios + operations.' This not only helps improve the deployment efficiency of portfolio companies, but also has the potential to enhance the utilization efficiency and commercial conversion capability of the company's assets.In terms of shareholder returns, the company proposed a total dividend of HKD 780 million for 2025, corresponding to a dividend yield of approximately 5.6%. While continuing to increase its investment in robotics and embodied intelligence, Shoucheng Holdings has also demonstrated an operating profile that balances growth potential with shareholder returns.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.