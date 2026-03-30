HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings (697.HK) is accelerating the build-out of its end-to-end REITs platform. In 2025, the company recorded investment income of HKD 222 million in this segment, along with dividend income of HKD 54.075 million, for a combined total of approximately HKD 276 million, representing about 19.2% of total revenue. This business has gradually become an important source of profit.At the same time, the company partnered with China Life to establish a REITs stabilization fund with a total size of RMB 10 billion, further extending its reach into capital allocation and strengthening its closed-loop capabilities across investment, management, operation, and exit. As the business continues to deepen, Shoucheng Holdings is simultaneously advancing allocations to existing REITs and building reserves of incremental infrastructure assets, thereby continuously enhancing its capabilities in asset sourcing, operational synergies, and capital operations.In his Chairman's Statement, Chairman Zhao Tianyang assessed that the infrastructure asset market is now approaching an 'inflection point.' Following the earlier price correction, the company will comprehensively scale up investment in 2026, continue to actively position itself around high-quality infrastructure assets and REITs opportunities, and seize the next market window.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.