HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) is redefining the commercial value of parking lots. According to information released in the company's 2025 annual report, parking lots are no longer merely static spaces that rely on parking fees for profit. Instead, they are being upgraded into intelligent digital infrastructure nodes serving Robotaxis, Robovans, and even eVTOL aircraft. Shoucheng uses the term 'mother port' to describe this transformation, meaning that parking lots in the future will do far more than provide parking spaces. They will also support charging, berthing, maintenance, dispatching, automatic docking, and other back-end support services, becoming critical hubs in autonomous mobility systems.This shift is, in essence, a rewriting of the business model. Traditional parking lots mainly depend on time-based parking fees. Under Shoucheng's E Park model, however, revenue streams are expanding to include dispatch service fees for autonomous vehicles, charging, battery swapping, and hosting fees for robots, maintenance and OTA service fees, commercial display and advertising revenue, and intelligent business integration income. Accordingly, the core assets of a parking lot are no longer limited to the number of parking spaces, but now also include site resources, intelligent platforms, charging and battery-swapping facilities, dispatching capabilities, and ecosystem support capabilities for autonomous operations.Behind this transformation lies a change in the commercialization logic of the autonomous driving industry. In the past, the sector focused more on whether vehicles could operate on the road. Today, the key factors determining operating efficiency are increasingly concentrated in back-end functions such as charging, berthing, maintenance, and dispatching. Where vehicles go to recharge after completing orders, where they park during off-peak hours, how faults are handled, and how cross-regional fleets are deployed efficiently now determine not only whether a single vehicle can be put on the road, but also whether an entire fleet can sustain operations and scale up. For this reason, parking lots are no longer the end point of the mobility chain; they are becoming the starting point of the next round of operations.Shoucheng's unique advantage lies in its strong ability to integrate site resources and drive industrial synergies. Through models such as PPP and BOT, the company has long acquired operating rights and concession rights, with business coverage spanning airports, healthcare, public services, and other diversified scenarios, giving it the foundation to build a city-level node network. At the same time, Shoucheng also has a dual-engine capability combining industrial funds and asset operations. On one end, it is strategically positioned in embodied intelligence and robotics; on the other, it upgrades static transportation sites, enabling parking lots to more smoothly accommodate the emerging needs of the autonomous driving and robotics industries.In terms of implementation, this model has already begun to prove itself. Shoucheng has advanced robotics applications in relevant scenarios at Terminal 3 of Beijing Capital International Airport, and together with Wisson Robotics, it has built a demonstration project featuring robots and automatic charging at the Chengdu ICD project, promoting the extension of underground parking lots from single-purpose parking spaces to intelligent operational scenarios featuring integrated parking and charging. This shows that the 'mother port' model is not just a concept, but is gradually moving toward practical application.It is foreseeable that in the future, the key to competition among parking lots will no longer be simply the number of parking spaces or parking turnover rates, but rather who can connect dispersed nodes into a citywide service network covering charging, berthing, operations and maintenance, and dispatching needs. What Shoucheng Holdings is betting on is no longer just parking fee income, but a more imaginative entry point into downstream service infrastructure in the era of autonomous mobility. For Shoucheng, parking is not the destination; 'mother port services' are the real starting point of its new business model.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.