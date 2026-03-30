HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2025 annual report of Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) sends a clear signal: the company is entering what it describes as its 'best period in history.' The key to this assessment lies not merely in the growth of a single business segment, but in the fact that, after eight years of continuous transformation, Shoucheng Holdings has established a dual-engine core business model of 'industrial funds + asset management' and is now entering a new phase of accelerated earnings realization.In his Chairman's Statement, Chairman Zhao Tianyang noted that over the past eight years, the company has completed a continuous evolution from the divestment of non-performing assets and the injection of high-quality assets, to asset restructuring, deep industrial cultivation, and finally the realization of returns. Today, the company is steadily entering a stage of medium-to-high-speed growth. This also means that Shoucheng Holdings has moved beyond its earlier restructuring-and-recovery logic and into a new cycle marked by clear core businesses, a mature business model, and accelerating value release.From a business framework perspective, 'industrial funds + asset management' has become the company's most important growth engine. The former is responsible for value discovery, project investment, and securing high-quality assets, while the latter is responsible for operational efficiency enhancement, cash flow accumulation, and asset appreciation. Together, they form a closed-loop model spanning investment, operation, and exit, giving the company stronger earnings stability and greater certainty of future growth.Among these businesses, the industrial fund segment has delivered particularly strong growth. In 2025, revenue related to the company's industrial fund business reached approximately HKD 402 million, representing a year-on-year increase of about 37%. This shows that the segment has moved beyond a single management-fee model and entered a new phase driven by a dual engine of 'management fees + investment returns.' At the same time, the company is advancing the launch of two core funds: a strategic emerging and future industries fund, and a special fund for asset restructuring, with its fund matrix continuing to expand.The asset management business has further strengthened the company's earnings foundation. In 2025, Shoucheng Holdings assisted in the issuance of seven publicly offered REITs and served more than 20 projects, corresponding to a total issuance scale of over RMB 100 billion. The company also continued to expand its presence in technology parks, consumer infrastructure, data centers, and clean energy. In its static transportation business, the company has promoted an upgrade from a single parking-fee model to diversified commercial revenue generation. Innovative business revenue accounted for 20% of the segment, while revenue yield per parking space increased by 17%, demonstrating the company's ability to achieve both stable cash flow and asset appreciation.Overall, what is most noteworthy about Shoucheng Holdings at present is not just its earnings growth itself, but the fact that its dual-core businesses of 'industrial funds + asset management' have formed a complete closed loop, and the company is now moving from 'completing transformation' to 'realizing value.' The phrase 'best period in history' is the most fitting testament to this pivotal leap forward.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.