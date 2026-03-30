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WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 17:10
140,50 Euro
+0,50 % +0,70
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
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TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,30137,8007:18
137,20137,7007:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 07:10 Uhr
52 Leser
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Tecan Group AG: Camila Japur joins Tecan as Chief Financial Officer

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Camila Japur joins Tecan as Chief Financial Officer

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 30, 2026 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today the appointment of Camila Japur as Chief Financial Officer, who will join the company on June 1, 2026.

Camila currently serves as Group CFO of u-blox, where she has successfully led transformation initiatives, driving cost efficiency, strengthening financial processes, and enhancing capital market engagement. Prior to this, Camila spent 24 years at Ericsson, including seven years as CFO for the Enterprise Segment.

Camila has an MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas in São Paulo and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Universidade Mackenzie in São Paulo.

Monica Manotas, CEO of Tecan said: «The team and I are very much looking forward to welcoming Camila Japur to our company. She joins at an important moment, as we future-proof Tecan to seize emerging growth opportunities and drive sustainable profitability improvements. Camila has an excellent track record leading global finance operations at public companies and in leading transformations. Her contribution will be decisive.»

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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