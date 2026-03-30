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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 08:02
22,470 Euro
-1,36 % -0,310
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,43022,68008:45
22,48022,55008:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKANSKA AB22,470-1,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.