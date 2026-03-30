VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com acquires the Habitat brands from the CAFOM Group to continue its ambitious revival

30/03/2026

The CAFOM Group, a leading player in the home furnishings sector in Europe in French overseas territories, announces the sale of the Habitat brands, both in France and internationally[1], to its subsidiary Vente-unique.com, for a total of €11 million. This transaction, authorised by the Boards of Directors of Cafom SA and Vente-unique.com, is part of the Vente-unique.com Group's strategy to strengthen its premium offering for its French and European customers. Vente-unique.com will thus have full access to a comprehensive platform, enabling it to serve all segments of the European furniture market online:

The premium segment via the Habitat brand;

The mid-range segment via the Vente-unique.com own-brand;

The complementary range, comprising in particular home décor and accessories (parcels weighing less than 30kg) with items selected and available on the marketplace.

For the record, the CAFOM Group granted Vente-unique.com a licence to use the Habitat brands in April 2024 for a period of three years, with an option to purchase the brands. After working alongside the CAFOM Group to find a solution for the approximately 9,000 customers affected by the liquidation of the former operator, Vente-unique.com successfully relaunched the Habitat brand, relying in particular on its expertise in online furniture sales and customer satisfaction, the launch of a new collection and a gradual international roll-out. During its first financial year under Vente-unique.com's management, ending on 30 September 2025, the Habitat brand generated revenue of €10 million, in line with management's expectations.

Following Vente-unique.com's notification to the CAFOM Group of its intention to exercise the purchase option, the two companies jointly appointed an independent expert to carry out a valuation of the Habitat brands, both in France and internationally1. The report submitted to the Boards of Directors of CAFOM SA and Vente-unique.com arrived at a valuation of €11 million, accepted by all parties. Vente-unique.com will finance this transaction using its available resources (€32.1 million in cash at the end of September 2025) and a bank loan.

Building on nearly 20 years of expertise, the Vente-unique.com Group is thus confirming its ambition to unlock the full commercial potential of the Habitat brand, recognised for its design and high-end positioning, both in France and internationally. While the Habitat brand is already one of Vente-unique.com's main growth drivers, this acquisition finally demonstrates the Group's commitment to strengthening and accelerating the premiumisation of its offering for European consumers.

About Cafom - www.cafom.com

Founded in 1985, Cafom is a major player in the home furnishings sector. The Group is the majority shareholder of the European website vente-unique.com and the leading retailer of home furnishings in the French overseas territories (under the brands BUT, Darty, But Cosy, Habitat, Nature & Découvertes and Musique et Son). It also owns the international B2B website directlowcost.com and the e-commerce site Dommarket.fr, which serves customers in the French overseas territories.

Cafom is listed on Euronext Growth (ALCAF - FR0010151589).

About Vente-unique.com - www.vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch. Since 2024, Vente-unique.com is also operating the Habitat brand.

Contacts Cafom et Vente-unique.com: ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52 cafom@actus.fr / vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr

[1] Except for Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Israel.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lJhykptuZ5fGnJufapVob2VlZ2yXx5KbbWGZmpdolpaXcHFglmZinJyeZnJol2ls

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97246-cp_cafom_cession-marque-habitat_veng.pdf