VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

20 April 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 13/04/2026 FR0010766667 497 13.603219 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 14/04/2026 FR0010766667 529 13.587429 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 15/04/2026 FR0010766667 30 13.695 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 17/04/2026 FR0010766667 10 13.8 ALXP

Next publication: H1 2025-2026 revenue, 13 May 2026

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lJmclptslZmby3GfacZob5JmmJiWmpGZbGWYmmeZlMnJaJxmlWhqb8WXZnJom2tv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97669-vu_cp_rachat-actions_13-17_04-2026_-eng.pdf