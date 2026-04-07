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WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 08:26
14,650 Euro
-0,68 % -0,100
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,00014,25019:56
Actusnews Wire
07.04.2026 18:23 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

7 April 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7001/04/2026FR0010766667815ALXP

Next publication: H1 2025-2026 revenue, 13 May 2026

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97430-vu_cp_rachat-actions_30-03_03-04-2026_-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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