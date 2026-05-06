VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com accelerates in the first half of 2025-2026

Press release

Acceleration in revenue growth between the first quarter (+11.7%) and the second quarter (18.9%);

Strong growth in half-yearly gross merchandise volume of +20.9%, to €159.7 million;

Consolidated half-year revenue of €112.7 million, up +15.2%;

Momentum driven by the ramp-up of growth drivers;

Adjusted half-yearly EBITDA margin [1] expected to be around 10% once again;

Major expansion programme ongoing, notably including the launch of the offering in the United Kingdom and Ireland to support future growth;

Dividend of €0.50 per share payable on 3 June 2026.

6 May 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenue for the first half of the 2025-2026 financial year (1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026).

IFRS (€000) H1 2024-2025 H1 2025-2026 Variation Gross merchandise volume[2] 132,106 159,674 +20.9% Revenue 97,840 112,723 +15.2% E-commerce[3] 96,223 110,735 +15.1% Logistics 1,617 1,988 +22.9%

The Vente-unique.com Group further accelerated its growth in the first half of 2025-2026. Following an already very strong first quarter (+11.7%), consolidated revenue growth picked up in the second quarter (+18.9%).

Total gross merchandise volume reached €159.7 million for the half-year as a whole (+20.9%).

International expansion has once again fuelled the Group's growth this half-year and continues to gain momentum.

A consistently strong performance

Consolidated e-commerce revenue rose by 15.2% in the first half of the year to €112.7 million, driven in particular by sales at Vente-unique.com, which continue to post double-digit growth and account for nearly two-thirds of overall growth. Commissions from the marketplace grew by over 70%.

Revenue from logistics services (fulfilment) grew by +22.9% over the half-year to reach €2.0 million.

This growth comes as the Group's second warehouse, primarily serving customers in the south of France and Southern Europe, will be fully operational by the end of the month following the opening of the last three storage bays.

A trend driven by the international market…

IFRS (€000) H1 2024-2025 H1 2025-2026 Variation E-commerce revenue 96,223 110,735 +15.1% France 47,279 50,938 +7.7% Northern and Eastern Europe[4] 32,693 40,060 +22.5% Southern Europe[5] 16,251 19,737 +21.4%

The international market has confirmed its role as a powerful driver of growth and now accounts for 54% of the Group's sales, with strong momentum across all 14 countries covered over the past six months. Growth is robust in Northern and Eastern Europe (+22.5%), further boosted by the success of the launch in Scandinavia. Southern Europe, despite a challenging basis for comparison (+25.7% in the first half of 2024-2025), has once again delivered a remarkable performance. In France, the Group maintains robust growth (+7.7%), and continues to gain market share in a sluggish environment.

The marketplace maintains strong growth momentum, supported both by the range of products on offer, the growing reputation of Vente-unique.com across Europe and its gradual roll-out. It thus accounted for 19.5% of e-commerce turnover in the first half of the year, up 4.5 percentage points year-on-year.

…before a major programme of new openings

Vente-unique.com is continuing to roll out its virtuous strategy of profitable growth, relying in particular on the expansion of its offering internationally, a key driver of the Group's growth for several financial years. Following a successful trial phase, the Group has been offering the Vente-unique.com service and the marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland since April 2026; together, these countries constitute one of Europe's leading furniture markets, second only to Germany.

The marketplace also opened at the end of April in the three Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden), meaning it now covers all 16 European countries where the Group operates.

Outlook for half-year profitability and future growth

The Group anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the first half of 2025-2026 of around 10%, a level close to that generated over the whole of the previous financial year (10.4%) and higher than that of the second half of 2024-2025 (9.5%), despite one-off costs associated with the opening and start-up of the Moulins warehouse.

Despite the unstable global geopolitical context, Vente-unique.com is confident in its ability to continue gaining market share across Europe and to deliver another year of profitable growth.

With two new countries now served by Vente-unique.com (the UK and Ireland), five new marketplaces (the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden) and two new locations for the Habitat brand (the Netherlands and Italy), Vente-unique.com has unlocked powerful new commercial potential to sustain its growth momentum.

Upcoming dividend payment

Vente-unique.com notes that its shareholders have approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.50 per share for the 2024-2025 financial year, a significant increase of +31.6% year-on-year, offering a yield of approximately 3.5% based on the latest quoted share price. The ex-dividend date will be 3 June, with payment due on 5 June 2026.

Next publication: H1 2025-2026 results, Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Irland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

IFRS (€000) Q1 2024-2025 Q1 2025-2026 Variation Gross merchandise volume 66,575 78,340 +17.7% Revenue 50,149 56,041 +11.7% E-commerce 49,537 54,763 +10.6% Logistics 612 1,278 +105.6%

IFRS (€000) Q2 2024-2025 Q2 2025-2026 Variation Gross merchandise volume 65 531 81 328 +24,1% Revenue 47 691 56 739 +18,9% E-commerce 46 686 55 973 +20,0% Logistics 1 005 766 -23,7%

[1] Adjusted EBITDA = current operating profit + net depreciation and amortisation charges and net provisions and impairment charges - reversals of provisions and impairment charges before valuation of bonus shares.

[2] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues.

[3] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[4] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[5] Italy + Portugal + Spain

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98099-vu_cp_ca_s1_2025-2026_eng.pdf