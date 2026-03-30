Original-Research: Antimony Resources Corp. - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to Antimony Resources Corp.
Antimony: security-relevant special raw material with political tailwind; ATMY has a promising project
With the Bald Hill project acquired in 2025, Antimony Resources Corp. has an extensive potential antimony deposit in the mining-friendly region of New Brunswick. The drill results published as part of the 2024/2025 exploration programs confirm significant antimony mineralization with average grades in the range of 3% to 4% Sb and high-grade intervals of over 30% Sb in some cases. According to the 43-101 Technical Report, the exploration potential ranges from 69.99 kT to 92.78 kT (3.0% Sb) and from 93.33 kT to 123.71 kT (4.0% Sb). The main zone remains open both horizontally and vertically, providing additional exploration potential. At the same time, additional target areas have been defined with 'Bald Hill South' and the 'Marcus Zone,' which would significantly expand the potential deposit.
The project is currently in the exploration stage. An NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource is not yet available; only an exploration target has been defined so far. The ongoing drilling program, which is expected to cover a total of approximately 10,000 meters, is intended to confirm geological continuity and, in the long term, lay the foundation for an initial resource estimate. This represents a key value driver for the company, as the transition from an exploration target to an inferred resource is typically associated with a significant reduction in geological risk.
Following the most recent capital measures, Antimony Resources Corp. has sufficient funds to carry out the current drilling program. In December 2025, the completion of a major financing round was announced, which provided the company with net proceeds of CAD 8.70 million.
Based on a peer group analysis, we have determined a fair value of CAD 3.00 (EUR 1.90 at 1.00 CAD = 0.63 EUR; 23.03.26; 8:37am UTC) per share. Given the upside potential this implies, we are initiating coverage of Antimony Resources Corp. with a BUY rating.
You can download the research here: 20260330_Antimony_IC_engl
Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
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Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
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Fertigstellungsdatum: 30.03.2026 (8:16 am)
Datum der ersten Weitergabe: 30.03.2026 (10:00 am)
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2299848 30.03.2026 CET/CEST