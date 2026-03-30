Kyocera Corporation will begin to supply electricity generated from its solar assets to Cosmo Energy Solutions from next month. It has also entered into a separate power purchase agreement with Cosmo Eco Power for energy generated from a 48 MW wind farm.Japanese electronics manufacturer Kyocera Corporation has entered into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with units belonging to Tokyo-headquartered Cosmo Energy Holdings. Under the terms of a solar PPA, Kyocera will begin to sell electricity generated from solar assets it owns and operates to Cosmo Energy Solutions, a member of the Cosmo Energy ...

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