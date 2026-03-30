HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) is accelerating the evolution of its robotics business from pure equity investment toward a deeper commercialization infrastructure stage. In the company's newly released 2025 Chairman's Statement, Chairman Zhao Tianyang made it clear that Shoucheng Holdings is leveraging its extensive offline asset management scale to build the 'last mile' that brings the robotics industry from the laboratory to the market.According to the Chairman's Statement, Taozhu New Manufacturing Hub, the robotics commercialization platform under Shoucheng Holdings, has already been successfully launched in top-tier commercial locations such as Beijing Shougang Park, Terminal 3 Parking Building of Beijing Capital Airport, and Beijing Wangfujing APM. Zhao Tianyang revealed in the statement that these stores have enjoyed strong foot traffic, and that their operating performance has far exceeded expectations.Building on its initial success, Shoucheng Holdings plans to further expand its store network to 20 locations within 2026, covering leading commercial districts in core cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. This is not merely an expansion of retail outlets, but also the establishment of hubs for real-world robot demonstrations and user interaction.On the online front, the company has officially launched the 'Barrier Breaker Program', using social platforms such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu for livestream sales and in-depth product teardowns, transforming hard-tech products into consumer-grade or commercially applicable products that the public can readily understand and adopt. At present, Shoucheng Holdings has become an authorized distributor for nearly 100 robotics companies. To further lower procurement barriers for end users, Shoucheng has also partnered with 'Beijing Robotics Financial Leasing Company' to provide integrated leasing services for research institutions, medical institutions, and large enterprises, using financial tools to accelerate robot adoption.In addition, Shoucheng Holdings is drawing on its deep expertise in infrastructure asset management to provide robots with natural testing grounds and operating venues. The Chairman's Statement notes that the company jointly launched the country's first 'Auto-Charging Robot Pop-up Experience Station' at Chengdu ICD, demonstrating how robots can empower traditional commercial spaces.Chairman Zhao Tianyang also set out a clear development goal in the statement: going forward, Shoucheng Holdings will continue to advance its strategy of upgrading parking lots into robot operation bases, thereby forming a complete closed loop of 'investing in robotics companies ' empowering portfolio companies through offline sales - carrying out in-depth offline scenario operations.' Through the interlocking of investment, channels, and scenarios, Shoucheng Holdings is building a formidable competitive moat in the robotics sector.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.