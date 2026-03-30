Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, Mar 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Resona Holdings, Inc., BrainPad Inc., and Fujitsu Limited today announced the signing of a basic agreement for collaboration. The partnership aims to advance financial operations through the utilization of data and AI, and to develop next-generation data utilization models with a view toward expanding into regional areas and diverse industries.Purpose of the collaborationAs uncertainty surrounding corporate management increases due to fluctuations in business flows, natural disasters, and supply chain disruptions, financial institutions are called upon to provide more advanced corporate support, as well as enhanced credit assessment and monitoring services. The Resona Group and BrainPad have been working to advance the Resona Group's operations by leveraging data and AI in financial practices, including through the provision of Data Ignition [1] (an AI business support software for regional financial institutions). With the addition of Fujitsu-which possesses advanced technical capabilities and extensive expertise in real-world implementation within the data and AI fields-to this collaboration, the aim is to go beyond simply creating use cases for financial operations and work together to co-create next-generation data and AI utilization models with a view toward expansion into regional markets and other industries.Through the collaborative use of data and AI, the three companies will support the sustainable growth of local economiesThis collaboration will position the Resona Group's actual operations as a field for demonstration and preliminary use. The three companies will work together to create various use cases that lead to the advancement of business processes in financial practices such as corporate evaluation, monitoring, and sales support.Furthermore, the initiative will transform decision-making and value creation processes in operations by combining the practical knowledge and financial data gained through the collaboration between the Resona Group and BrainPad with Fujitsu's data and AI technologies, offerings from Fujitsu's Uvance business model to address societal challenges, and diverse external data, such as those related to distribution channels and supply chains. This will not only provide value to regional financial institutions but also support the sustainable growth in regional economies.Collaboration details1. Transformation of Resona group's financial operations through utilization of agentic AIThe three companies will accelerate the practical implementation and verification of data utilization and agentic AI within the Resona Group with the aim of maximizing the value provided by financial services, considering the following use case examples:- AI agents autonomously collect data and provide insights to enhance the quality and quantity of customer understanding, proposals, and decision-making by sales representatives, leading to more advanced business support.- Transforming business processes that rely excessively on human experience and judgment by validating AI agents that can autonomously make decisions and take action in response to changes in operations and through collaboration with other AI agents.2. Expansion of practical models to regional financial institutionsTo extend the knowledge gained within the Resona Group to regional financial institutions, the collaboration will focus on the development and enhancement of Data Ignition, optimization of operational and connection methods suitable for financial business flows, and the exploration of new business models.3. Contribution to regional economic development through financial data expansionBuilding upon the knowledge cultivated through previous initiatives, the collaboration will explore the potential for financial data utilization that creates new value by linking external data such as those related to commercial transactions and supply chains. This will contribute to the sustainable development of regional economies.- Creation of new business opportunities and financial services based on changes in inter-company transaction relationships and business environments.- Pursuit of data linkage models to expand regional economic transaction volumes and revitalize industries.- Exploration of models for collaboration with local governments and other entities, ecosystem formation, and value return to the entire region.Roles of Each Company- Resona Holdings' Role: Resona Holdings will serve a central role in providing its financial operations as a field for demonstration and preliminary use, verifying the effectiveness and business suitability of data and AI utilization through practical knowledge and on-site feedback.- BrainPad's Role: BrainPad will be responsible for setting challenges and formulating hypotheses aligned with financial practices, and for deriving insights through data science analysis. This will support the effective utilization of agentic AI in the field.- Fujitsu's Role: Fujitsu will be responsible for designing and implementing AI platforms and architectures that integrate diverse data to create new value. Leveraging its extensive knowledge in financial institution system development and operation, its Uvance for Finance solution offerings, and its AI technologies including the AI agent Watomo and the large language model Takane, Fujitsu will realize the expansion of practical models established within the Resona Group to various regions and industries, thereby promoting the sustainable growth of regional economies.(1) Data Ignition:An AI business support tool jointly developed by Resona Holdings, Resona Bank, and BrainPad, which helps predict customer needs from limited data and supports operational efficiency.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.